The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team may have fell short of its goal for the 2019 season, but that didn’t stop the coaches from selecting four players on the Class 2 District 12 Team.

While finishing 5-9 on the season, head coach Kaz Hazell said this season was definitely not their best, but as a coach looking back there was a lot of good things that happened this season for the girls. “Our record was not the best, but the girls competed each game and gave their best effort,” Hazell said. “I thought the season was good, especially for the new players because we did have some exciting games and they improved tremendously. Next season will be tough as we graduated nine seniors. We look forward to the 2019-20 season as the new players continue to grow and improve.”

As for the players selected to the all-district team, seniors Sariana Barbarotta and Brooke Coleman were both first team selections while senior Olivia Browning and sophomore Jordynn Kempf were selected honorable mention.

Barbarotta, a four-year starter for the Lady Pirates, finished second in scoring with 10 goals and second in assists with four.

Hazell said Barbarotta was a great leader on the field for the younger players to look up to. “Sariana had the ability to shoot with both feet and very good vision on the ball,” Hazell said. “Sariana always gave her 110% effort each game throughout season. Sariana making all-district is more than deserving and I am excited to see what she does in her college career at Rockhust University.”

Coleman also possessed the intangibles for being a great soccer player. Although Coleman had only one assist on the season, Hazell said Coleman was the player she never took off of the field because she could hold things together for the team defensively.

“She was a solid player in the holding mid or center back position,” Hazell said. “Brooke was good at keeping possession when she won the ball out of a tackle. Brooke will be hard to replace as she set the tone for the younger players next season.”

As for Browning, she also had one assist for the season but was a great center back for the Lady Pirates this season.

“She was a great leader and did well organizing people around her,” Hazell said. “She had a natural ability to lead in the back line.”

Kempf has two years left for the Lady Pirates but made the most of the opportunity this past season while leading the team in scoring with 13 goals. She also finished third on the team in assists with two.

Hazell said Kempf did well and created many chances on goal. “Jordynn and Sariana were able to combine a lot this season and be creative up top,” Hazell said. “Jordynn has great vision on the ball and was dangerous one on one.”