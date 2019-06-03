After knocking off previously unbeaten New Franklin Wednesday night in Junior Babe Ruth action at New Franklin, Central Realty added another notch to its belt on Thursday by blanking Glasgow 15-0 in four innings behind the no-hit pitching of Garrett Hundley and Blake Griffin.

In the nightcap, New Franklin bounced back from its only loss of the season by beating Medical Arts in a close ballgame 6-3.

Central Realty, 3-1 on the season, left little doubt against Glasgow by exploding for five runs in the first and six again in the second to make it 11-0. Meanwhile, after pushing across two more runs in the third inning, Central Realty came back and tacked on two again in the fourth to win by the mercy rule.

Hundley picked up the win for Central Realty with eight strikeouts in three innings while Alan Westhues took the loss for Glasgow, who dropped to 1-2 on the season. To go along with his eight strikeouts, Hundley also walked three batters. Griffin then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed two walks while striking out one batter.

For Glasgow, Westhues pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up 11 runs on six hits and five walks while striking out two batters. Josh Korte then came in and pitched two innings and surrendered four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Central Realty also finished the game with 10 hits, with Abram Taylor going 3-for-3 with three singles and four RBIs. Aidan Lemmons had two singles and two RBIs while Austin Sandbothe added two singles. Griffin contributed one hit and drove in four runs while Cash Valencia and Tucker Lorenz had one single and two RBIs each and Hundley with one RBI.

In the second game, New Franklin jumped out on top to stay by pushing across two runs in the second and three again in the fourth to make it 5-0.

Medical Arts, meanwhile, scored all three of its run in the bottom half of the fourth to cut the lead to two at 5-3 but never got any closer as New Franklin plated another run in the fifth.

Keaton Eads picked up the complete-game victory for New Franklin while Cameron Poulsen took the loss for Medical Arts, who dropped to 1-3 on the season. Eads struck out six batters and gave up three runs on two hits and two walks. Poulsen, meanwhile, pitched five innings and allowed six runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five batters. Chandler Stonecipher then came in and pitched two innings in relief and issued one hit while striking out two batters.

New Franklin also out-hit Medical Arts 4-2, with Owen Armentrout going 1-for-3 with a single and two RBIs. Clayton Wilmsmeyer, Keaton Eads and Zach Roth each had one hit.

For Medical Arts, Memphis Waibel and Cameron Poulsen each had one single while Bret Thompson drove in two runs.