Huebert Fiberboard saved its best for last against Einspahr Construction in Cal Ripken Minor Friday night at Harley park.

Trailing 4-3 after 2 1/2 innings against Einspahr Construction, Huebert Fiberboard put on its rally caps by scoring three runs in the bottom half of the third and five again in the fourth for a 11-5 victory.

In the nightcap, Sell’s Carpet defeated Boonville Ready Mix 10-2.

Huebert Fiberboard, improving to 5-1 on the season, opened the game with three runs in the bottom half of the first only to see Einspahr Construction rally back with one in the second and three again in the third to go up 4-3. Einspahr Construction never led again in the ballgame as Huebert Fiberboard stormed back with three runs in its half of the third and five again in the fourth to make it 11-4. Then, in the top half of the fifth, Einspahr Construction added another run.

Reece Townlain picked up the win on the mound for Huebert Fiberboard while Gabe Romero-Shelton took the loss for Einspahr Construction, who dropped to 5-2 on the season. Townlain pitched the first-two innings and struck out four batters while giving up four runs on three hits and three walks. Chase Chamberlain then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight batters.

For Einspahr Construction, Shelton pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up six runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three batters. Landon Conz then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and issued three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three batters. Then, to finish the game, Kaiden Stover pitched 2/3 inning and yielded two runs on two hits and three walks.

Huebert Fiberboard also out-hit Einspahr Construction 8-5, with Brenden Perry going 2-for-3 with one double. Reece Townlain had two singles while Chase Chamberlain added one triple, one RBI and one sacrifice, Clayton Imhoff with one double and Kaden Thacker and Carson Renfrow each with one single and one RBI.

For Einspahr Construction, Karson Elbert had a single, double and one RBI. Kaiden Stover added a triple while Logan Flowers had one double and Landon Conz with one single and one RBI.

In the second game, Boonville Ready Mix jumped out on top early with one run in the bottom half of the first. However it was pretty much Sell’s Carpet after that with five in the third, one again in the fourth and four in the fifth to go up 10-1. Meanwhile, in the bottom half of the fifth, Boonville Ready Mix sent across another run.

Aiden Swanson was the winning pitcher in the game for Sell’s Carpet, who improved to 2-5, while Hayden Sandbothe took the loss for Boonville Ready Mix. Swanson pitched 3 2/3 innings and struck out seven batters while giving up one run on six hits. Bodie White then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and gave up one run on one hit and two walks while striking out three batters.

For Boonville Ready Mix, who dropped to 2-5 on the season, Sandbothe pitched 2 1/3 innings and struck out six batters while giving up four runs on four walks. Ledger Conrow then came in and pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and allowed six runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight batters.

Aiden Swanson had the only extra base hit in the game for Sell’s Carpet, being a double. Swanson also drove in two runs. Gavin Ridgeway, Bodie White and Kannen Kempf each had one single.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Alexander Ewings and Brennan Alberts each had two singles while Thaddeus Quint added one double and one RBI and Hayden Sandbothe and Jayden Salzman each with one single.



