Edward Jones rallied from six-run deficit aftyer 5 1/2 by exploding for seven runs in the bottom half of the sixth to beat Chipley & Company 14-13 in Instructional League play Saturday in New Franklin.

Colton Long led the hitting attack in the game for Edwards Jones with three singles and one home run. Charleigh Collyott finished the game with three singles and one double while Haden Davis added four singles, Cayden Long with one single, one triple and one home run, Jade Forbis three singles, Ryder Dorson, Graham Hampton and Grayson Richerson each with two singles and Grayson Hampton with one double.

For Chipley and Company, Cooper Hull had two doubles, one triple and one home run. Casten Jennings finished the game with three singles and one home run while Eden Oser added three singles and one double, Levi Humphrey four singles, Braylan Mize one single and one triple, Crew Wilmsmeyer and Audrey Dobson two singles each and Griffin Chitwood, Kennedi Hendrix and Sylas Benedict each with one single.

In the second game, Shelter Insurance defeated Chipley and Company by a score of 12-9.

Luke Chitwood had three singles and one home run to lead Shelter Insurance, who led Chipley and Company 10-6 after four.

Gabe Cotton finished the game with three singles while Logan Perry added one single and two doubles, Jack Lyons one double and one triple, Mariah Finn and Ava Smith each with one single and one double, Trevin Fairley and Tristan Riekhof with two singles each and Aubrey Lorezel with one single.

For Chipley and Company, Cooper Hull had two singles and two triples.

Braylan Mize finished the game with three singles and one double while Eden Oser, Levi Humphrey, Casten Jennings, Griffin Chitwood and Kennedi Hendrix added two singles each, Crew Wilmsmeyer one double and Audrey Dobson and Sylas Benedict with one single each.

In the third game, Edward Jones won 16-7 over Jennings Premium Meats.

Colton Long had three hits with one single, one double and one triple to lead Edward Jones.

Grayson Richerson finished the game with two singles and one double while Ryder Dorson added one single and two doubles, Cayden Long one double and one triple, Jade Forbis one single and one double, Haden Davis and Charleigh Collyott each with two singles, Lukas Cook one single and one double and Graham Hampton, Violet Washburn and Grayson Hampton each with one single.

For Jennings Premium Meats, Easton Gerding had three home runs. Dylan Miller had one single and one home run while Carter Bailey added one single and one triple, Emma Durbin and Kyndal Schnell two singles each and Dawson Miller and Jayse McCulloch each with one single.