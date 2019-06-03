Honing basketball skills often takes center stage during the summer months for high school students through the aid of shootout sessions held at a variety of school gyms across Missouri.

Shootout scrimmages allow junior high and varsity teams to participate in at least three 40-minute games per day using a running clock and modified rules allowing prep coaches to freely substitute players onto the floor while giving them some insight about potential strengths and weaknesses that their respective program may have once the regular season tips off in November.

For young athletes, summer shootouts helps keep them healthy, active, an opportunity to perform and improve their personal skill set, bond with teammates and will fill a void left in their summer day not commonly experienced when school is in session.

Such was the case May 30-31 at Northeast R-IV School at Cairo, one of many schools in north central Missouri playing host to a summer shootout in which the sessions are open free for public viewing. Roughly 60 boy and girl scrimmages were held inside at Cairo's new and old gyms,.

Among those representing 16 schools were varsity boy coaches Cord Hagedorn of Moberly, Tanner Burton of Higbee and shootout host Nic Zenker of Cairo.

Here is how the trio responded to the same questions presented to them last Friday at the Cairo Bearcats Shootout.

What expectations or purpose are looking from your players during summer basketball shootouts and scrimmages?

Cord Hagedorn: “We are using this to get guys together and play to learn what we will really need to work on when the regular season gets going because we will lose a lot from this past season. We want to put these younger players into game situations and see how they compete now as much as we can,” Spartan boys coach Hagedorn said. “We're putting a new bunch of guys together and we want to develop some early camaraderie as well.”

Nic Zenker: “I tell my kids that I'm not super concerned about wins and losses during these summer shootouts as much as the three things that I often tell my kids; effort, attitude and talk. Those are the three key things I want every one of my kids to do in every single game that we play,” Bearcats boys coach Zenker said. “I'm looking for maximum effort every time as it leads to a single player as well as our team to get better.”

Burton: “I see it as an extra basketball season as it allows kids to become more acclimated with the game. It helps kids to learn how they will need to step up their play, and for us today it forces our younger players to do that because we're missing three kids who would be our starters and one of our younger kids we're using today is a junior high kid (Derek Rockett),” Tiger boys coach Tanner Burton said. “It provides a team-bonding type of thing, and as a coach it gives me the opportunity to see and learn the kind of things the team will need to work on at an early stage and allow me to let certain kids know what I want them to be doing on their own to improve their skills until we meet for our regular team practices.”

What other summer shootouts or camps will your team be participating in?

Cord Hagedorn: The Moberly coach said his Spartans group will participate in a shootout held at Higbee in mid-June, and in a summer high school league held Monday evenings at Lincoln University in Jefferson City. Moberly will also spend a workout day held at Monroe City. Most of the scrimmages will be against teams not found on the Spartans regular season schedule.

Zenker: Cairo's skipper will have his players participate in a two-day “Pure Sweat Camp” orchestrated by Matt Pugh on June 10-11. The Bearcats will be involved in shootouts held at Glasgow, Salisbury and Schuyler County. Their summer workouts end in July with a joint workout held with North Shelby High School at Shelbyville where a former player under coach Zenker, Landon Daniels, is the new head coach for the Raiders program.

Burton: The Tigers coach said his girls team will participate in workout sessions at Hale and Westran of Huntsville this week. Higbee boys will participate at Hale this week, and a shootout will be held at Madison sometime during the week of June 10-14. Higbee High School's summer shootout taking place on June 17-20 will involve 105 scrimmages of both varsity girls and boys teams as well as junior high girls. Other stops this summer include Salisbury, La Plata and Hallsville.

Although basketball season is five months away, what is your early scouting report about your team for the 2019-2020 season?

Cord Hagedorn: “We're going to very young and inexperienced at the varsity level. We're also a bit shorter than what we would like to be in our lineup so we are going to have to figure how to go about scoring, where the scoring is going to come from, who wants to guard and how we can go about guarding, and we will need everyone involved in rebounding,” Hagedorn said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us as we want to do things that make us successful as a group.”

Zenker: “The only player we lose is our shooting guard Alex Zike. Although we have most everyone back from a season where we had much success, replacing Zike will be difficult to do because he was our main shooter. It will be difficult to find someone that shot the ball as well as Alex did, and we will probably look to fill his position with two to three other guys who will need to be pretty consistent in their play at a high level,” said Nic. “Obviously we will need to make some changes and develop our game for the new season. We will return having a height advantage that caused a lot of opposing teams trouble but Van-Far and Iberia at the end of the season had good scouting reports on us and put together great game plans against us that worked for them so we must be ready to change and adapt because I expect other schools will have picked up on what those two teams did.”

Burton: “Right now it's too early to tell. My freshman starter (Malakai Squires) who made all-conference last season is probably out for at least one-half of the summer having knee surgery. Luke Ritter played a lot of minutes for us but he is big time involved with 4-H and FFA type of stuff in the summer, and our only incoming freshman for next year, Chad Crawford is gone for this week or so,” Tanner said. “I think it will come together and be promising once we can get all of the eight or nine kids together. Last year was tough because we had player suspensions and issues off the court that disrupted our play and continuity as a team. Hopefully we will have all of that cleared up, having numbers of eight to nine players available to play the style of game we want to play instead of only five to six and having them become too tired. Our boys team only won four games last year, but I think next year's team can go into December having four to five wins already to build off of further.”