Dakota Troost had three hits, and teammates Gage Hodges and Noah Remlinger added two hits each to lead Tint Shop past Central Realty 14-12 in Cal Ripken Major last Friday at Harley park.

In the second game, QuinlanAgency.com defeated Rt. B Cafe in another close game 10-8.

Tint Shop, 5-1 on the season, led Central Realty 11-4 after 3 1/2 innings but then surrendered three runs in the bottom half of the fourth and four again in the fifth to cut the lead to one at 12-11. Meanwhile, in the sixth, Tint Shop outscored Central Realty 2-1.

Dakota Troost also picked up the win on the mound for Tint shop while Jaeshua Barber took the loss for Central Realty, who dropped to 3-3. Troost pitched three innings and struck out five batters while giving up seven runs-two earned-on three hits and five walks. Barber, meanwhile, pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed 11 runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

Troost led all hitters in the game for Tint Shop with two singles, one triple and two RBIs. Gage Hodges and Noah Remlinger each had a single, double and one RBI while Cooper Pfeiffer added one double and two RBIs and Seth Thomas with two RBIs.

For Central Realty, Cash Leonard went 3-for-4 with three singles and two RBIs. Jaeshua Barber finished the game with one double and one RBI while Clayton Schuster and Alec Schupp added one single and two RBIs each, Grayson Esser with one double, D’Avion Jones with one single and one RBI and Camrin Massey with one single.

In the nightcap, QuinlanAgency.com led the game off with five runs in the first and then sent two runs across in the second, one again in the third and two in the fourth.

Rt. B Cafe did all of its scoring in the bottom half of the fourth with eight runs to cut the lead back to two.

Drew Rhorer picked up the win on the mound for QA.com while Kailen Vaca took the loss for Rt. B Cafe, who dropped to 1-6 on the season. Rhorer pitched the first-three innings and struck out four batters while giving up just one hit and one walk. Vaca, meanwhile, pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed 10 runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Lucas Schuster had three hits to lead all hitters for QuinlanAgency.com with one single, two doubles and one RBI. Drew Rhorer finished the game with two doubles and three RBIs while Gavin Weimer added two singles, Shawn Beach-Reasons with one double and three RBIs, Jamal Franklin with one single and one RBI, Logan Conz and Lance Haynes each with one single and Simon Grainger with one RBI.

For Rt. B Cafe, Rhad Leathers had a single, double and two RBIs. Aden Rapp finished the game with two singles while Zach Evans added one double and one RBI, Aiden Meyers one single and two RBIs and Kailen Vaca with one RBI.



