Shelter Insurance and Lang Gas Company opened the 2019 season in winning fashion last Thursday in Machine Pitch Little League softball at New Franklin.

Shelter Insurance defeated GKC-CPA’s 13-8 in the first game while Lang Gas Company turned back Exchange Bank 27-5 in the nightcap.

GKC-CPA’s led Shelter Insurance 4-2 after three before surrendering six runs in the fourth and five again in the sixth to suffer the loss.

Belle Chitwood led the hitting attack for Shelter Insurance with three singles. Rylee Mehrhoff finished the game with two doubles while Hazel Roth and Mia Dobson added one single and one double each, Lily Chitwood and Natalie Curry each with two singles and Lainey Humphrey with one single.

For GKC-CPA’s, Korinna Chitwood had three singles while Gracie Martin added one double and one triple, Kalynn Stephens and Chloe Palmer each with two singles and Chloe Chitwood, Huntir Lyons and Addison Forbis each with one single.

In the second game, Lang Gas Company led Exchange Bank from the first inning on while exploding for seven runs in the first, five in the second, six again in the third, seven in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Exchange Bank, meanwhile, scored two in each of the first and third innings of play and one again in the fifth.

Kaley Skaggs had five singles to lead all hitters for Lang Gas Company. Natalie Wiseman finished the game with two singles and two home runs while Katie Hunter added four singles, Sophia Held one single and two doubles, Canna Jennings, Jaida Frye and Chloe Palmer each with three singles and Lilly Washburn with one single.

For Exchange Bank, Ella Oser had three singles while Lilly Sanders added two singles and Alison Flick, Kendall Wells and Baylie Bonecutter each with one single.