QuinlanAgency.com rallied from a three-run deficit after 5 1/2 by scoring four runs in the bottom half of the sixth to beat Central Realty 12-11 in Cal Ripken Major Wednesday night at Harley park.

In the nightcap, CARSTAR defeated Tint Shop 10-9.

QA.com, 2-4 on the season, trailed Central Realty 7-5 after 3 1/2 before rallying back with seven runs over the final three innings for the win.

Lucas Schuster picked up the win for QA.com while Beau Walker took the loss for Central Realty.

QA.com also out-hit Central Realty 10-7, with Lucas Schuster going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Drew Rhorer had a single, double and two RBIs while Gavin Weimer added two singles and two RBIs, Shawn Beach-Reasons one single and three RBIs, Jamal Franklin one single and one RBI and Logan Conz with one single.

For Central Realty, 4-4, Jaeshua Barber had two doubles and three RBIs. D’Avion Jones added one triple and one RBI while Clayton Schuster had one double and one RBI, Alec Schupp and Cash Leonard each with one single and one RBI, Beau Walker one single and Grayson Esser, Quinten Knipp and Camrin Massey with one RBI each.

In the nightcap, CARSTAR trailed Tint shop 6-1 after 3 1/2 innings before rallying back with a 9-3 advantage for the rest of the game.

Ethan Bean recorded the win for CARSTAR, 5-3, while Kaleb Friebe picked up the save. Bradford Norbury took the loss.

Dakota Troost went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs. Cooper Pfeiffer had one double and one RBI while Seth Thomas added one single and two RBIs and Gage Hodges with one RBI.

For CARSTAR, Kaleb Friebe went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs. Evan Bishop and Payton Oeth each had one hit while Thomas Elliott drove in one run.

Tint Shop rallies past Rt. B Cafe, 9-6

For 3 1/2 innings Tuesday night in Cal Ripken Major, Rt. B Cafe had Tint Shop on the ropes while leading by a score of 6-5.

What happened after that is anybodys guess as Tint Shop rallied back with four runs in the top half of the fifth for a 9-6 victory.

In the nightcap, Central Realty had its way with CARSTAR while leading from start to finish for a 20-4 win.

Tint Shop, improving to 6-1 on the season, couldn’t have asked for any better start after pushing across three in the first and one again in the second. However, in the bottom half of the third, Rt. B Cafe exploded for six runs to go up 6-4. Unfortunately for Rt. B Cafe, they had nothing to show for the rest of the game as Tint Shop rallied back with one in the fourth and four again in the fifth.

Dakota Troost picked up the win in relief for Tint Shop while Rhad Leathers took the loss for Rt. B Cafe, who dropped to 1-7 on the season. Troost pitched two innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out two batters. Leathers, meanwhile, pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Lane Hackman and allowed five runs on five hits and six walks while striking out four batters.

Tint Shop also out-hit Rt. B Cafe 6-4, with Cooper Pfeiffer going 2-for-3 with one RBI. Gage Hodges also had two hits in the game while Dakota Troost added one double and one RBI, Noah Remlinger with one single and Kyle Felten with one RBI.

For Rt. B Cafe, Rhad Leathers had one single and two RBIs while Jacob Thoma, Ziaha Evans and Kailen Vaca each had one single and one RBI and Lane Hackman with one RBI.

In the nightcap, CARSTAR led Central Realty 3-1 after three innings but was outscored 19-1 in the final-two innings to suffer the loss.

Jaeshua Barber was the winning pitcher in the game for Central Realty, who improved to 4-3, while Payton Oeth took the loss for CARSTAR, who dropped to 4-3 on the season. Barber pitched the first-four innings and struck out eight batters while giving up three runs on six hits. Oeth, meanwhile, pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

D’Avion Jones led the hitting attack in the game for Central Realty with one single, one triple and three RBIs. Jaeshua Barber had a single and a double while Alec Schupp added one double and five RBIs, Grayson Esser one single and two RBIs, Clayton Schuster with one single and Quinten Knipp and Camrin Massey each with one RBI.

For CARSTAR, Evan Bishop went 3-for-3 with one double and one RBI. Kaleb Friebe had a single, double and two RBIs while Max Rapp added two singles, Baylor Jackson with one single and one RBI and Ethan Bean with one single.



