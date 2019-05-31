Moberly’s 12U softball team showed no quit Tuesday night in the first game against Show-Me State Home Inspections in Babe Ruth softball at Rolling Hills park.

Trailing 8-0 after two innings, Moberly rallied back in a big way in the top half of the third with 15 runs for a 15-9 victory.

In the nightcap, Fuemmeler Furniture Refinishing held off a rally by Moberly in the final inning to win the game by one at 11-10.

Camri Wekendorf picked up the win in the circle for Moberly in Game 1 while Brooklyn Brown took the loss for Show-Me State Home Inspections. Wekendorf pitched 1/3 inning in relief and gave up no runs, no hits and no walks. Brown, meanwhile, pitched 1/3 inning and allowed seven runs on seven walks in relief of starter Le’Asia Bruce.

Paige Westhues had the only hit in the game for Moberly with a triple and two RBIs.

For Show-Me State Home Inspections, who dropped to 1-4, Rowan Stock went 1-for-2 with one RBI.

In the second game, FFR jumped all over Moberly early with eight runs in the bottom half of the first and one again in the second to go up 9-3. However, in the third and fourth innings, Moberly answered with a total of seven runs to make it 10-9. Then, in the bottom half of the fourth, FFR rallied back with two runs to win the game by one.

Emersyn Eads picked up the win for FFR, who improved to 4-1 on the season, while Kendyl Klostermann took the loss for Moberly. Eads pitched all four innings and struck out five batters while giving up 10 runs on seven hits and nine walks. Klostermann, meanwhile, pitched one inning and allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Moberly also out-hit FFR 7-5, with Eads going 2-for-2 with a double and one RBI. Alison Eichelberger also doubled and drove in one run while Kaila Dillender and Molly Davidson each had one single and one RBI. Cloey Tavenner also drove in two runs.

For Moberly, Breanna Morgan had two hits while Ayla King added one single and two RBIs. Madison Thompson and Julia Sloan each had one single and one RBI while Mallory Brown and Tori Ricketts added one single each and Paige Westhues with two RBIs.



