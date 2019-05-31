Cade Schupp, Colby Caton and Cameron Poulsen combined for a no-hitter through five innings as Medical Arts defeated A&W 12-2 in Junior Babe Ruth action Tuesday night at Twillman field in Harley park.

As for the nightcap, Imhoff’s Appliances broke a 10-10 tie after 6 1/2 with one run in the bottom half of the seventh to beat KWRT 11-10.

Medical Arts, 1-1 on the season, scored at least one run in every inning but the third against A&W and led 4-2 after one and 8-2 after two. Medical Arts also tacked on three in the fourth and one again in the fifth to win by the run rule.

Cade Schupp was the pitcher of record in the game for Medical Arts while Lawson Edwards took the loss for A&W. Medical Arts used three different pitchers in the game, with Schupp pitching the first-two innings with four strikeouts. Colby Caton also pitched two innings and struck out five batters while Cameron Poulsen pitched one inning and recorded one strikeout.

For A&W, Edwards pitched 1/3 inning and gave up four runs on four walks. Cameron Ray then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on two hits while striking out two. Meanwhile, after Ethan Watson pitched two innings and issued three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two, Eli Stock came in and pitched one inning and yielded one run on three walks while striking out three batters.

Medical Arts also out-hit A&W 5-0, with Caton going 1-for-2 with five RBIs. Caden Pearcy and Bret Thompson each had one single and two RBIs while Dalton Ivy added one single and one RBI and Memphis Waibel with one single.

Eli Stock had the only RBI in the game for A&W, who dropped to 0-3.

In the second game, Imhoffs and KWRT battled back and forth all game with Imhoffs leading at one point 9-1 before giving up six runs in the top half of the fifth. Meanwhile, after Imhoffs added another run in the bottom half of the fifth to go up 10-7, KWRT rallied back with one in the sixth and two in the seventh to tie the game at 10-all. However, in the bottom half of the seventh, Imhoffs scored the go ahead run for its first win of the season.

Shane Chamberlain picked up the win in relief for Imhoffs while Bo Vinson took the loss for KWRT. Chamberlain pitched three innings in relief of starter Jamesian McKee and gave up nine run on five hits and three walks while striking out six batters. McKee had 12 strikeouts in four innings.

For KWRT, Vinson pitched 2/3 inning in relief and allowed one run on one hit while striking out one batter.

KWRT had a total of four pitchers take the mound through seven innings.

Noah Kee finished the game with two hits for Imhoffs and drove in one run. Gage McKenzie had the only extra base hit, being a double. Nash McKenzie had one single and three RBIs while Peyton Monteer, Garrison Parkhurst and Blake Richardson each had one RBI.

For KWRT, who dropped to 1-2, Darian Williams went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Bo Vinson had one single and two runs batted in while Edrissa Bah Lamb and Luke Poulsen added one single each.

At Glasgow, New Franklin’s Junior Babe Ruth swept the Yellowjackets by the scores of 9-5 and 6-1.

Keaton Eads picked up the win in the first game for New Franklin while Drew Sanders took the loss for Glasgow despite striking out 10 batters.

New Franklin also out-hit Glasgow 6-3, with Landon Belstle going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Jake Marshall had one single and two RBIs while Samuel Marshall and Keaton Eads added one single and one RBI each, Zach Roth with one single and Owen Armentrout with one RBI.

For Glasgow, Zane Johanning had one double while Trevor Sanders and Carson Frevert each had one single.

In the nightcap, New Franklin tallied three runs in each of the first and third innings while Glasgow scored its only run in the bottom half of the first.

Zach Roth picked up the win for New Franklin with six strikeouts in two innings. Frevert took the loss for Glasgow.

Owen Armentrout had the only hit in the game for New Franklin, being a triple. Armentrout also drove in one run, as did Keaton Eads.

For Glasgow, Sanders went 1-for-1 with one RBI while Johanning added one single.