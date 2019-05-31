GKC-CPA’s and Shelter Insurance played to a 10-10 tie in Instructional League play last week in New Franklin.

GKC-CPA’s led 4-2 after one and 7-4 after three. Meanwhile, after Shelter Insurance rallied back with one in the fourth and two again in the fifth to tie the game at 7-all, GKC-CPA’s and Shelter Insurance both put up three runs in the sixth to force the tie.

Prynceton Maddex and Conner Boley each had two singles and one triple to lead GKC-CPA’s. Zoey Pinet finished the game with three singles while Hudson Shaw and Colten Schlotzhauer added one single and one triple each, Lane Thurman with two doubles, Josie Chitwood with two singles and Kallie Burnett with one single.

For Shelter Insurance, Luke Chitwood had four singles while Gabe Cotton added two singles and one home run, Logan Perry with two singles and one double, Mariah Finn with three singles, Payton Nichols, Ava Smith and Aubrey Loerzel each with two singles, Trevin Fairley wit one double and Jack Lyons and Layla Cowans each with one single.



