Alexander Ewings went 2-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI, and Brennan Alberts pitched 1 2/3 innings of one hit ball to lead Boonville Ready Mix past Axis Seed 24-9 in Cal Ripken Minor Sunday night at Harley park.

In the second game, Bradley Automotive improved to 5-1 on the season by turning back Sell’s Carpet 24-10.

Boonville Ready Mix, 2-4 on the season, trailed Axis Seed 8-6 after two before rallying back with eight runs in the third and one again in the fourth to win by the mercy rule.

While picking up the win for BRM, Alberts also had three strikeouts in the game. Lian Nickerson pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief. KeiSean Roper took the loss for Axis Seed.

Boonville Ready Mix also out-hit Axis Seed 6-4, with Ledger Conrow going 1-for-2 with a double and one RBI. Jaxson Stonecipher finished the game with one single and three RBIs while Hayden Sandbothe added one single and two RBIs, Jayden Salzman with one single, Brennan Alberts and Lian Nickerson each with two runs batted in and Khale Bohlken with one RBI.

For Axis Seed, Samuel Hage homered and drove in four runs while Dylan McGuire and Bryce Newham added one single and one RBI each and Ean Wessing with one single.

In the nightcap, Bradley Automotive scored early and often against Sell’s Carpet while exploding for 14 runs in the first, six in the second and four again in the third.

Sell’s Carpet, meanwhile, put up three runs in the first, four again in the second and three in the third.

Layne Rapp picked up the win on the mound for Bradley Automotive while Maddex Jackson took the loss for Sell’s Carpet. Rapp pitched one inning and gave up three runs on three hits while striking out three. Jackson, meanwhile, pitched 2/3 inning and allowed 12 runs on six hits and six walks while striking out two batters.

A.J. Massa went 3-for-3 with one single, two doubles and four RBIs to lead all hitters for Bradley Automotive. Brylan Carter finished the game with a single, double and three RBIs while Landon Carter and Lyle Christy added two singles and one RBI each, Bryson Welch with one double and one RBI, Josh Soloman with one single and two RBIs and Jackson Shelton, Layne Rapp, Andrew Jones and Jason Fizer each with one RBI.

For Sell’s Carpet, who dropped to 1-5, Kannen Kempf singled and drove in two runs. Aiden Swanson and Maddex Jackson each had one single and one RBI while Gavin Ridgeway and Donovin Atkins added one single each, Isaiah Barber with two RBIs and Jett Storm with one RBI.



