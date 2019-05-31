Caterpillar rallied from a 9-7 deficit after 3 1/2 by scoring four runs in the bottom half of the fourth to beat WK Auto 11-9 in Midget League action Tuesday night at Kemper park.

Caterpillar, improving to 3-2 on the season, trailed WK Auto 4-3 after one before rallying back with one run in the second to tie the game at 4-all. Then, after both teams put up three runs in the third, Caterpillar came back and outscored WK Auto 4-2 in the fourth for the win.

Thomas Schuster picked up the win for Caterpillar while Levi Ray took the loss for WK Auto, who dropped to 2-4 on the season. Schuster pitched one inning and gave up four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two. Ray, meanwhile, pitched two innings and allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five batters.

Caterpillar also out-hit WK Auto 8-6, with Race Leonard going 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Quincy Hobbs and Thomas Schuster each had two hits and three runs batted in while Boone Dicus and Jax Storm added one RBI each.

For WK Auto, Tallin Kempf went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Levi Ray, Kyran Turner and Jaxson Templemire each had one hit and two RBIs while Henry Brownfield added one RBI.



