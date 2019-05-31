Caterpillar picked up a split Sunday night in Babe Ruth 16U softball at Rolling Hills park.

After beating Central Bank 14-2 in the first game, Caterpillar fell to Cooper County Land Title in the nightcap by a score of 6-1.

Caterpillar, 3-3 on the season, trailed Central Bank 2-0 after 2 1/2 innings in Game 1 before rallying back with 14 runs in the bottom half of the third.

Olivia Eichelberger picked up the win in the circle for Caterpillar with six strikeouts in four innings. Eichelberger also gave up two runs on three hits and one walk. Logan Root, meanwhile, took the loss for Central Bank by giving up 14 runs on 10 hits and five walks while striking out four batters in three innings.

Caterpillar also out-hit Central Bank 10-3, with Ashlen Homan and Maylyn Sykes collecting two hits-one of which went for a triple. Homan and Sykes also drove in three runs. Olivia Eichelberger also finished the game with two hits with one single, one triple and one RBI. Brooke Eichelberger added a single, double and two RBIs while Becky Evans had one triple and two RBIs, Zoey Laster with one single and Bayleigh Warren and Haylie Mendez each with one RBI.

For Central Bank, who dropped to 1-3 on the season, Logan Root finished the game with one triple while Broklyn King had one double and drove in one run. Faith Mesik also had one single.

In the nightcap, Cooper County Land Title led Caterpillar 2-0 after two, 3-0 after three and 6-0 after 3 1/2 before giving up one run in the bottom half of the fourth.

Emma West was the winning pitcher in the game for CCLT, who improved to 5-0, whileBrooke Eichelberger took the loss for Caterpillar. West pitched all five innings and struck out nine batters while giving up one run on two hits and one walk. Eichelberger, meanwhile, pitched five innings and allowed six runs on seven hits and seven walks while striking out eight batters.

Cooper County Land Title also had seven hits in the game, with Emma West going 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI. Kylie Biesemeyer had one double and two RBIs while Mia Hatter added one double, Anna Thompson with one single and one RBI and Carson Dee and Daylynn Baker each with one single.

For Caterpillar, Zoey Laster had one single and drove in one run while Alyssa Gross added one single.



