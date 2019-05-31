Morgan Baker had two singles and one triple and Ella Viertel added three singles to lead Citizen’s Community Bank past C&R Market 7-1 in Babe Ruth 8U softball Tuesday night at Lions park.

Citizen’s Community Bank scored two runs in the first and five again in the fourth while C&R Market put up its only run in the top half of the fourth.

Bristol Christie and Abri Shay each had two singles in the game for CCB while Grace Simmons, Paisley Seely and Bella Atkinson finished the game with one hit each.

For C&R Market, Hallie Ball, Blakley Baylor and Kennedy Chew each had one single.

In the second game, Lady River Rats edged Walmart 4-3.

Lady River Rats scored three runs in the third and one again in the fifth while Walmart sent all three runs across in the top half of the fourth.

Lydia Friedrich had three singles to lead all hitters for CCB. Kamryn Kottman, Paisley Locke and Brenna Adams added two singles each. Jaynie Foster and Kenley Strodtman each had one hit.

For Walmart, Audri Simms finished the game with a single and a double while Madi Robertson, Destiny Hawkins, Emma Franklin and Kate Cook added one single each.





