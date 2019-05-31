In a wild game Wednesday night in Junior Babe Ruth action at Twillman field in Harley park, A&W won its first game of the season by holding off a rally in the fifth inning against KWRT for a 15-14 victory.

In the nightcap, Imhoff’s Appliance improved to 2-0 by turning back Medical Arts 11-8. Meanwhile, at New Franklin, Central Realty pitched a shutout against the host team for a 8-0 victory.

KWRT, dropping to 1-3 on the season, led A&W 8-5 after two complete innings but was outscored 10-6 for the rest of the game.

Jack Marsh picked up the win for A&W while Jackson Johns took the loss for KWRT.

Cameron Ray had three hits in the game for A&W, one being a double, and also drove in three runs. Ethan Watson also doubled and drove in one run while Lane Keeran added one single and two RBIs, Isaac Reed with one single, Eli Stock three RBIs, Landon Drew two RBIs and Ethan Hurley, Lawson Edwards and Ryder Comegys each with one RBI.

For KWRT, Darian Williams went 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Bo Vinson had one double in two at bats and drove in three runs while Luke Poulsen added two singles and one RBI, Jackson Johns and Conner Acton each with one hit and one RBI, Preston Stover one single and Hayden Mendez with one RBI.

In the nightcap, Medical Arts led Imhoffs 6-3 after two but surrendered eight runs over the next three innings to suffer the loss.

Blake Richardson picked up the win in relief for Imhoffs while Memphis Waibel took the loss for Medical Arts, 1-2.

Imhoffs also out-hit Medical Arts 8-5, with Jamesian McKee going 3-for-4 with one triple. Shane Chamberlain finished the game with two hits while Noah Kee added one single and three RBIs, Blake Richardson one single and one RBI, Nash McKenzie one hit and Garrison Parkhurst with two RBIs.

For Medical Arts, Cade Schupp had one triple and two RBIs. Caden Pearcy added one double and one RBI while Memphis Waibel had one double, Bret Thompson and Jake Pickens one single and one RBI each and Chandler Stonecipher and Dalton Ivy each with one RBI.

At New Franklin, Central Realty scored one run in each of the first-four innings and then added four more in the sixth to complete the shutout.

Aidan Lemmons had 11 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win for Central Realty, 2-1. Clayton Wilmsmeyer took the loss for New Franklin, who dropped to 3-1.

Central Realty also had nine hits in the game, with Austin Sandbothe going 2-for-2 with one double. Aidan Lemmons had two hits and one RBI while Blake Griffin added two singles, Abram Taylor one single and two RBIs, Cash Valencia one single and one RBI, Alex Elliott one single and Aiden Battreall and Treyton Ginter each with one RBI.

For New Franklin, Samuel Marshall, Keaton Eads and Kadin Sanders each had one hit.