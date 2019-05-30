AREA CALENDAR
THURSDAY, MAY 30
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Independence Post 21 vs. Blue Springs Post 499 Fike (doubleheader) at Hidden Valley Park
FRIDAY, MAY 31
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Satchel Paige Tournament
At Cleveland Park, Kansas City
6 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Eagles
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Sedalia Post 642/Warrensburg Post 131 Tournament
At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia
10 a.m. — Blue Springs Rods Sports A’s vs. Jefferson City Post 5
3 p.m. — Blue Springs Rods Sports A’s vs. Washington (Mo.) Post 218
Satchel Paige Tournament
At Cleveland Park, Kansas City
Noon — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Kansas City Blues
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s TV/radio highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Golf: European Tour Belgian Knockout, 5 a.m., 9 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• Tennis: French Open, 5 a.m., 2 p.m., TENNIS (277)
• College softball: Women’s College World Series: Washington vs. Arizona, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB: St. Louis at Philadelphia, noon, MLB (272)
• College softball: Women’s College World Series: UCLA vs. Minnesota, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: PGA The Memorial, 1:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Golf: U.S. Women’s Open, 1:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Extreme sports: Snipes Skateboard Street Pro semifinal, 4 p.m., OLY (208)
• College softball: Women’s College World Series: Florida vs. Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• MLB: Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., MLB (272)
• MLB: Royals at Texas, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• Volleyball: FIVB Nations League: U.S. at Italy, 7 p.m., OLY (208)
• Soccer: FIFA U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. Qatar, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NBA Finals: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• College softball: Women’s College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Alabama, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Track and field: IAAF Diamond League: Stockholm, 9 p.m., OLY (208)
Thursday’s Radio
• MLB: Royals at Texas, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• NBA Finals: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)