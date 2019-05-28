Better to get there than not at all.

That’s the feeling the Boonville girls 4 x 100 meter relay team and senior Logan Pfeiffer had after finishing the state track meet Saturday at Audrey J. Walton Track & Field facility on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Of course Boonville was lucky to be running at all after a F3 tornado hit Jefferson City last Wednesday, leaving the state track meet in limbo.

But with just two events, which ran only 20 minutes apart, Pfeiffer took his turn at the starting line against a field of 16 runners in Class 3. With a 1:08.35 split on the first lap, which put him in 10th place, Pfeiffer was right where he wanted to be. However, on the second lap, Pfeiffer fell back to 11th place while running a 1:12:390 split. Meanwhile, with the heat taking its toll on all the runners, Pfeiffer said he could feel his hips tightening up just a little bit. As a result, Pfeiffer ran a 1:16.307 split on the third lap and then came back with a 1:21.217 on the fourth lap to finish with an overall time of 4:58.27.

Carson Sanders of Orchard Farms won the 1600 meter run in Class 3 in a time of 4:24.36.

After the race, Pfeiffer said he didn’t run as good as he should have. “Not my best by any means,” Pfeiffer said. “This was my whole goal my whole high school career, going through three different high schools,” Pfeiffer said. “I was finally able to do it so I am not disappointed in myself at all but I know I could have done better at the same time. I look it up and there are 370-plus people in Class 3 mile so just getting here was big for me, but this track was really hot. I just think I went out too quick.”

Boonville Pirates track coach Steve Smith, who coached his final race after 20-plus seasons at Boonville, said he thinks Logan went out just a little hot.

“It was a lot quicker pace than he is used to and I think it gassed him, where if he could have been a little more consistent in the 110s, he would have been down in the 4:40 or 4:35 range. It’s experience and what not. He worked extremely hard to get here this year and he doesn’t have anything to be ashamed of. These are the best in the state in our class. It doesn’t matter what classification they are running in, they are top athletes and he is running right up there with them. He did a great job.”

While finishing fourth the weekend before at sectionals at Montgomery County High School, Smith said everything worked out great for Logan. “He learned how to run the race to begin with, running the two mile and we used him in the 4 x 800 for speed training and he learned to run this mile,” Smith said. “He really did kick it in good. My hats off to him and his parents, they are a great family and Logan is nothing but business and his hard work paid off to get here.”

In the final team standings for the boys, Trinity Catholic finished first with 100 points. Cardinal Ritter finished second with 82 points, followed by Centralia with 48 and Maplewood-Richmond Heights with 27.

As for the Boonville girls 4 x 100-meter relay team, they also had to overcome quite a bit just to get to state.

While losing one of the runners due to appendicitis after districts, the 4 x 100 meter relay team was hit with some more bad news the week of state when Arie Perry went down with a ankle injury.

Sophomore Daylynn Baker returned this week after her appendicitis surgery two weeks ago to run the final leg of the 4 x 100. Sophomore Anna Thompson, meanwhile, took Perry’s spot and ran the opening leg, followed by Jodie Bass and Sophi Waibel.

As it turned out, the group wound up finishing 16th overall in a time of 52.35 seconds.

Trinity Catholic captured first in the 4 x 100 in a time of 48.47 seconds.

Boonville Lady Pirates track coach Melissa Baker said the girls experienced one of the biggest races of their track career.

“This relay team has been through a roller coaster of events this season, and yet they still made a showing at the Class 3 state track meet,” Baker said. “I think the girls were disappointed on where they finished, but I am proud of them and excited for what the future holds. We ran with three sophomores and a freshman. We had to change the order again due to an injury. Arie Perry twisted an ankle this week and was unable to run. Anna Thompson stepped up with confidence and filled her roll well. The girls worked hard on hand offs the last couple days, and continued to get better and gel as an overall team. The efforts of Jodie Bass and Sophie Waibel was a great foundation during the continual changing pieces.

“I am so proud of Reece Lavers ability to step in at sectionals, which allowed us to make it to state. I am also proud of Daylynn for her performance, running 10 days after an appendectomy takes heart and grit. There is so much potential in this group of young student-athletes. Our goal is to get back to the state meet next year in more events with quicker times. I believe to make these next season goals, we are really going to have to focus on training more outside of track season and getting stronger in the weight room. Overall, this was an outstanding season for the Lady Pirates track and field team.”

In the final team standings for the girls in Class 3, Trinity Catholic captured first with 118 points. John Burroughs finished second with 59, while Eldon and Cardinal Ritter tied for third with 29 points.

In Class 4 girls, which was held at Washington High School, Parkway North won the title with 73 points. Webster Groves finished second with 53, followed by Parkway Central with 49 and MICDS with 39.

In Class 4 for the boys, Grandview finished first with 63 points. Festus placed second with 50 points, followed by Rockwood Summit with 44 and Ladue with 34.

In Class 5 at Battle High School, Lee’s Summit West girls finished first with 86 points. Pattonville placed second with 63 points, followed by Ozark with 43 and Battle with 42.

In Class 5 boys, Hazelwood West captured first with 66 points. Lee’s Summit North finished second with 49 points, followed by Rock Bridge with 48 and Jefferson City with 44.