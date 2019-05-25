SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Lee’s Summit North No. 1 doubles team looked to be heading to a 1-2 finish at the Class 2 state tournament.

Now Joe Hammerly and Matthew DeBacker are assured of an all-state honor.

Hammerly and DeBacker trailed 4-1 in the final set of a consolation quarterfinal Saturday but rallied for an improbable 7-5 win over Springfield Kickapoo’s Matthew Zengel and Jackson Arbeitman to complete a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 victory Friday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

The win advanced the duo to Saturday’s consolation semifinals and assured it of an all-state honor.

In Class 2 state singles play, Blue Springs South’s Sean Nguyen and Blue Springs’ each went 0-2 Friday and were eliminated from the tournament.

North’s other doubles team, Nick Mathis and Logan Leslie, went 1-2 and were eliminated as well.

DeBacker and Hammerly had to rally from a 6-2 loss in the first set in the opening round match against Joplin’s Asa Borup and Kaden Seward. They won 6-4, 6-2 in the final two sets to advance to the quarterfinals, but they suffered a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Columbia Rock Bridge’s Kamran Farid and Max Litton in that round to fall into the consolation quarterfinals.

Mathis and Leslie dropped a 6-3, 6-1 decision to Marquette’s Ethan Hinni and Adrian Pattan in the first round. But they bounced back by defeating Francis Howell North’s Luke Bouchard and Cole Sherman in the first round of the consolation bracket.

But their season came to an end with a 6-1, 6-3 loss to Leonardo Da Silva and Victor Stefanescu of St. Louis University High in the consolation quarterfinals.

In singles, South’s Nguyen suffered a tough loss in the first round, dropping the tiebreaker in the third set ro SLUH’s Nicholas Fischer. Nguyen won the first set 6-0 but fell 6-1 in the second to force the decisive third set.

Nguyen then fell 6-1, 6-1 to Joplin’s Garret Lewis in the consolation bracket and was eliminated.

The Wildcats’ David suffered a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Zachary Gruber of Columbia Rock Bridge. He was then eliminated with a 6-2, 6-1 loss to Liberty’s Noah Koch in the consolation first round.