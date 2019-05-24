Uptown Girlz 10U softball team scored at least two runs in every inning but one and led Rick Ball from start to finish for a 18-9 victory Wednesday night at Lions park.

The second game between Creations by Diana and Drummond Photography was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Uptown Girlz, 2-4 on the season, opened the game with two runs in the top half of the first and then sent six runs across in the second, four again in the third and six in the fifth. Rick Ball, meanwhile, scored one run in each of the first-two innings, two again in the third and five in the fifth.

Cecelia Gaddis picked up the win in the circle for Uptown Girlz while Karrman Leonard took the loss for Rick Ball, who dropped to 1-5 on the season. Gaddis pitched all five innings and struck out six batters while giving up nine runs on nine hits and nine walks. Leonard, meanwhile, pitched five innings and allowed 18 runs on 18 hits and seven walks while striking out five batters.

Uptown Girlz also out-hit Rick Ball 18-9, with Gaddis going 5-for-5 with five singles and one RBI. Isabel Alvizo finished the game with one single, two doubles and one RBI while Avery Haynes added three singles and three RBIs, Lauren Thompson with three singles and one RBI, Lizzie Traub with one single, one double and one RBI, Avery Bedell with one single and one RBI and Katie Pefferman with one single.

For Rick Ball, Braylan Payne had two singles, one double and one RBI while Karrman Leonard added two singles and Justice Case, Jaden Ronnfeldt, Alivia Hamilton and Alycia Felgar each with one single.



