Rick Ball snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Creations by Diana 8-4 in Babe Ruth 10U softball Monday night at Lions park.

Rick Ball, 1-4 on the season, led off the game with six runs in the first and then added two more runs in the bottom half of the third. Creations by Diana, dropping to 4-1 on the season, put up three runs in the first and one again in the third.

Alycia Felgar picked up the win in the circle for Rick Ball while Milly Waller took the loss for Creations by Diana. Felgar pitched four innings and gave up four runs on six hits and seven walks while striking out four batters. Waller, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on six walks while striking out two batters. Aubrey Richey also threw 1 2/3 innings and issued two runs on seven walks while striking out three batters.

Rick Ball had no hits in the game.

For Creations by Diana, Aubrey Richey doubled while Grace Poulsen, Milly Waller, Anna Wolfe, Kaleigh Baker and Kynna Knapheide each singled.



