As Prairie Home Superintendent Shelly Rex and Bunceton Athletic Director Brian Emde look at the two schools co-oping for the 2019-20 school year, they see it as a win-win situation.

With Bunceton short on numbers in basketball and baseball next year and Prairie Home short on players in girls basketball and softball, Emde said it only made sense that the two schools would combine to play in those sports on a one-year basis.

“I think basically we just wanted a place for our kids to play,” Emde said. “That was the bottom line and we thought Prairie Home would be our best bet. We are close in proximity and we could get there, and I think we were helping the needs for both schools. Right now, Prairie Home is good on numbers, but they are needing help, too, on the girls side.”

For the 2018-19 school year, Prairie Home reported 157 students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade-46 of those in grades 9-12. Meanwhile, at Bunceton, the enrollment is quite a bit lower with 87 students in grades K-12-40 of those in grades 9-12.

Rex agrees with Emde in that it is a great opportunity for both schools and the kids as well.

“It just makes total sense,” Rex said. “I know their boys wouldn’t even have enough for a baseball or basketball team so it’s a win-win situation for both teams. And with softball, our girls have not completed a season in three years. Now it gives them an opportunity to compete and play a full season and hone their skills.”

According to Emde, Bunceton will co-op in boys basketball and fall and spring baseball while Prairie Home will co-op in volleyball, girls basketball and spring softball. He said there will be no co-oping in varsity track or junior high basketball.

Emde said this agreement is just for one year but will be on a year by year basis.

“Both schools have the opportunity that if they don’t like it the other school will allow them to get out,” Emde said. “I trust that it will work once the kids get out there and start practicing and playing. It is a new experience for them, too.”

Rex said 11 girls have already shown an interest in volleyball for the 2019 season, which took her a little back. “I really didn’t know how many girls would be interested and when I heard 11 girls I was totally taken back. At first I think the kids were not in favor of this but they are becoming more receptive. The community is going to have to be proved to. They’re afraid of losing their identity, which they’re not. We will still have a boy’s team and they will still have a girl’s team. Both communities will have a team.”

Of course in order to go ahead with the two schools co-oping, they first had to get approval from the Missouri State High School Activities Association. Once the co-oping was approved, the next step was having both school boards approve the deal.

Emde said you can co-op with any school district that is bordering your school district.

“We had Boonville, Pilot Grove and Prairie Home,” Emde said. “You don’t go by county, you go by school district. Now if we had exhausted all of those avenues and they all said no, we could apply for another school like Otterville and Jamestown. MSHSAA is all about giving kids opportunity to play and they will do everything they can to make that happen. Very seldom will they turn down a request to co-op, they just ask to show a need.”

In addition to the approval by MSHSAA and school boards, Emde said both schools also had two townhall meetings in an effort to educate the public on what is going to take place.

The two schools school approved the co-oping during their April board meeting.

There were also concerns that by co-oping the enrollments would bump both schools up to Class 2. Prairie Home and Bunceton currently compete in Class 1.

Emde said it’s not even close.

According to MSHSAA, if two schools decide to co-op they have to take on the other schools enrollment but only in grades 9-11. If you go by the 2018-19 enrollments in grades 9-11, Bunceton and Prairie Home had a combined enrollment of 70 kids.

The break for the 2018-19 school year in volleyball was 1-146 in Class 1. Meanwhile, in the winter, the break for boys and girls basketball in Class 1 was 1-92. In the spring, the break for baseball was 25-98 while in softball there is currently only one classification.

Emde said the pros definitely out-weigh the cons when it comes to co-oping with another school.

“The biggest thing is giving the kids a chance to play,” Emde said. “Another pro is development of a JV program. We’ll have some three game nights and we will have some nights, where we play strictly just JV. We will also have a date to signify for a Homecoming game at Prairie Home and a Homecoming game at Bunceton. I think the biggest con is that it is just a whole different experience. It’s getting used to another coach and just a whole way of doing things. Also on MSHSAA’s website, it will say Bunceton with Prairie Home for the girls and Prairie Home with Bunceton for the boys.”

Rex said it’s going to take a lot of communication to make sure everybody is on track.

So far so good. With the 2018-19 school year completed, the two schools have already sat down to work out the scheduling for the upcoming school year.

Rex said the two schools will share responsibilities in basketball while Emde will handle the scheduling in softball and volleyball. Prairie Home will schedule the spring baseball games.

“The first year is going to be the toughest year because you have to get your scheduling going and get all of the kinks worked out,” Emde said.

For example, Emde said in basketball the two schools picked out games that were on both of their schedules and then picked the 16 games that they were wanting to play. He said it ended up with eight home games, with four being played at Bunceton and four being played at Prairie Home for the boys and girls.

“We’ve already scheduled 10 JV boys basketball games and eight JV girls games,” Emde said. “The goal is to have 10 JV games. We’ll also have a JV Tournament at Bunceton for both boys and girls on February 13-15. This will be a four team round-robin. The whole reason behind this is to give the kids experience.”

Busing also had to be taken into consideration to get kids to and from games. Emde said the Bunceton School District will bus their kids to Prairie Home for practice and Prairie Home will do the same.

“Nothing is set up for sure yet but parents can sign a waiver and kids can drive themselves, too,” Emde said. “If they can’t drive, busing will be an option. We do not want a kid not to play because they can’t drive. We will give them there somehow. For games, we will split transportation cost.

“If the games are headed this way, they will stop here and pick up our kids, we play the games and comeback. If we are going that way to Prairie Home, they stop here and pick up the kids and go to the game. I think we will take schools going north and Prairie Home will take everything to the south. It seems to be working out, but it’s going to be a learning curve for us.”

Rex said financially it will cost the schools a little bit more. She said the schools will still have to do three officials, scorebook keeper, time keeper, head coach in all three sports and assistant coaches.

The bylaws and handbooks will also have to be approved by both schools. Emde said he expects that to be completed before the kids resume classes in the fall.

“We didn’t just do this to bolster our teams or help our records,” Emde said. “There was a need. We needed a place for our kids to play. There will be a learning curve for the kids, especially in volleyball, but athletes are athletes, you just have to go out and work at it.”

As for the coaches for the 2019-20 school year, Rex said Trever Huth will coach baseball and that a prospective coach will head the boys basketball team. Meanwhile, at Bunceton, Emde said Dustin Ray will coach the girl’s basketball and girl’s softball teams while volleyball is still to be determined.

“We are just real pleased they chose us,” Rex said. “The bottom line is what is best for the kids. How do you not try to help kids when you can’t even complete a season.”