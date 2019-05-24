Two games, two different outcomes.

That pretty much sums up Junior Babe Ruth action Thursday night at Twillman field in Harley park with KWRT holding off Central Realty in the final inning for a 13-9 victory and New Franklin overcoming an early deficit to win by the mercy rule against A&W.

Either way, New Franklin and Glasgow are left as the only unbeatens in JBR at 2-0 with KWRT at 1-1, Central Realty at 1-2, Medical Arts at 0-1, A&W at 0-2 and Imhoffs at 0-0.

As for the games Thursday night, KWRT jumped out on top early with four runs in the first and three again in the third to make it 7-0. Then, after Central Realty rallied back with three runs in the bottom half of the third, KWRT sent another run across in the fourth to make it 8-3. However, in the fifth, Central Realty added four more runs to cut the lead to one at 8-7. Meanwhile, after KWRT plated one in the top half of the sixth, Central Realty came back and tacked on two more runs to tie the game at 9-all. Central Realty never got any closer in the ballgame as KWRT exploded for four more runs in the seventh.

Bo Vinson picked up the win in relief for KWRT while Cash Valencia took the loss for Central Realty. Vinson pitched three innings in relief and struck out four batters while giving up two runs on two hits and three walks. Jackson Johns started the game for KWRT and also pitched three innings, giving up three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out four.

For Central Realty, Valencia-the third of four pitchers in the game-pitched five innings in relief and allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two.

KWRT also out-hit Central Realty 7-5, with Bo Vinson going 2-for-4 with two singles. Darian Williams finished the game with one single and three RBIs while Conner Acton and Luke Poulsen added one single and one RBI, Jackson Johns and Dustin Taylor each with one single and Tate Rentel with one RBI.

For Central Realty, Blake Griffin went 1-for-2 with a single and three RBIs. Abram Taylor had one hit and two runs batted in while Aiden Battreall added one single and one RBI and Austin Sandbothe and Treyton Ginter each with one single.

In the second game, A&W led New Franklin 2-1 after the first inning but was outscored 14-1 for the rest of the game.

While out-hitting A&W 7-1, New Franklin broke the game wide open with a seven-run second inning and then tacked on three more in the third and four in the fourth.

Clayton Wilmsmeyer was the pitcher of record in the game for New Franklin while Ethan Watson took the loss for A&W. Wilmsmeyer pitched the first-four innings and struck out nine batters while giving up three runs on one hit and three walks. Watson, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs on two hits and six walks while striking out three batters.

As for the hitting in the game for New Franklin, Jake Marshall had two singles and five runs batted in. Samuel Marshall finished the game with two singles and two RBIs while Clayton Wilmsmeyer and added one single and one RBI, Owen Armentrout and Landon Belstle each with one single and Keaton Eads with two RBIs.

Ryder Comegys had the team’s only hit for A&W with one single.



