Prior to the storms cancelling the second game in Junior Babe Ruth Wednesday night at Twillman field in Harley park, Glasgow had its way with A&W in the final-three innings in the first game for a 6-1 victory.

Although the season has gotten off to a rocky start in JBR with only two games completed on three differents days, Glasgow wasn’t about to waste the opportunity against A&W.

However it wasn’t until the fourth inning that Glasgow would take advantage of the opportunity by pushing across three runs to go up 3-0. A&W, meanwhile, struggled all game to move runners over in scoring position until the seventh. But by then it was too little too late as Glasgow plated another run in the fifth and two again in the sixth to extend the lead to 6-0. Then, in the bottom half of the seventh, A&W finally got on the board with one run.

Drew Sanders picked up the win on the mound for Glasgow while Cameron Ray took the loss for A&W. Sanders pitched the first-five innings and struck out 14 batters while giving up just three hits. Alan Westhues then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three batters. For A&W, Ray pitched the first-three innings and struck out six batters while giving up three runs on two hits and two walks. Jack Marsh then came in and pitched two innings in relief and issued three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three. Then, to finish the game, Ethan Watson pitched two innings and struck out five batters while walking three.

Trevor Sanders went 1-for-3 with two RBIs to lead all hitters for Glasgow. Decklan Himmelberg and Katen Carmack each had one hit and one run batted while Drew Sanders and Laken Carmack added one single each and Zane Johanning with one RBI.

For A&W, Jack Marsh had three of the team’s five hits with three singles. Michael DeLeon and Ethan Watson each had one single.

Central Realty wins JBR opener against Medical Arts

Central Realty took advantage of nine walks by Medical Arts pitchers for a 5-1 victory Monday night in Junior Babe Ruth action at Twillman field in Harley park.

The second game between Imhoffs and A&W was cancelled due to rain.

Although Central Realty wound up winning in the first game of the 2019 season in JBR, they did it with just one hit on a single by Cash Valencia in the seventh inning.

Medical Arts out-hit Central Realty 6-1 but also had nine walks in the game compared to just five for Central Realty.

As for the scoring in the game, Central Realty opened with one run in the top half of the first and then sent two runs across in the fourth and two again in the seventh. Medical Arts, meanwhile, scored its only run of the ballgame in the bottom half of the sixth.

Aidan Lemmons picked up the win for Central Realty while Cade Schupp took the loss for Medical Arts. Lemmons pitched the first-four innings and struck out eight batters while giving up just three hits and four walks. Garrett Hundley then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

For Medical Arts, Schupp pitched the first-four innings and struck out seven batters while giving up three runs on six walks. Colby Caton then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed two runs on one hit and three walks while striking out seven.

Garrett Hundley and Blake Griffin also drove in one run each for Central Realty.

For Medical Arts, Caden Pearcy led all hitters with three singles. Caton finished the game with one double while Cade Schupp and Jake Pickens added one single each.





