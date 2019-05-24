Einspahr Construction got off to a slow start but picked up speed in the latter stages of the game to beat Boonville Ready Mix 20-12 in Cal Ripken Minor Monday night at Harley park.

Einspahr Construction, improving to 4-1 on the season, trailed Boonville Ready Mix 7-3 after two before rallying with a 17-5 advantage over the final four innings for the victory.

Landon Conz picked up the win on the mound for Einspahr Construction while Alexander Ewings took the loss for Boonville Ready Mix, who dropped to 1-4 overall. Conz pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief of starter Gabe Romero-Shelton and gave up three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six batters. Dylann Clark recorded the save for Einspahr Construction. Ewings, meanwhile, pitched one inning in relief of starter Hayden Sandbothe and allowed six runs on six walks while striking out one batter.

Einspahr Construction also out-hit Boonville Ready Mix 7-4, with Karson Elbert going 3-for-3 with two singles and one double. Landon Conz tripled and drove in one run while Gabe Romero-Shelton added one double and three RBIs, Kaiden Stover with one single and one RBI, Dylann Clark with one single and Zander Evans with one RBI.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Alexander Ewings had two hits while Brennan Alberts finished the game with one single and one RBI, Lian Nickerson with one single and Thaddeus Quint, Ledger Conrow and Jayden Salzman each with one RBI.



