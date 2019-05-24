Einspahr Construction continues to live the good life in Cal Ripken Minor.

Thursday night in the first game against Axis Seed, Einspahr Construction scored 20 runs in the first-three innings for a 20-3 victory.

In the nightcap, Huebert Fiberboard defeated Sells Carpet 15-7.

While scoring at least four runs in every inning, Einspahr Construction got this game over early with four runs in the top half of the first, six again in the second and 10 in the third to win by the mercy rule. Axis Seed, meanwhile, scored one run in each of the first-three innings.

Gabe Romero-Shelton picked up the win for Einspahr Construction, who improved to 5-1, while Samuel Hage took the loss for Axis Seed, who dropped to 1-5. Shelton pitched the first-two innings and struck out four batters while giving up two runs on two hits and four walks. Hage, meanwhile, pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed nine runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Einspahr Construction also out-hit Axis Seed 8-3, with Kaiden Stover going 2-for-2 with two triples and two RBIs.

Landon Conz had a single, double and two RBIs while Karson Elbert added two singles and one RBI and Dylann Clark and Logan Flowers each with one single.

For Axis Seed, Bryce Newham doubled while Samuel Hage had one single and one RBI and KeiSean Roper with one single.

In the second game, Sells Carpet led Huebert Fiberboard 5-0 after two, 6-5 after three and 7-6 after four. However, in the top-half of the fifth, Huebert Fiberboard broke the game wide open with nine runs for the victory.

Chase Chamberlain picked up the win in relief for Huebert Fiberboard while Aiden Swanson took the loss for Sell’s Carpet. Chamberlain pitched three innings and struck out six batters while giving up five runs on three hits and two walks. Swanson, meanwhile, pitched two innings in relief and allowed seven runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

Huebert Fiberboard also out-hit Sell’s Carpet 12-3, with Brenden Perry going 3-for-4 with two singles, one triple and two RBIs. Reece Townlain also had three hits with two singles, one double and two RBIs while Chase Chamberlain added a single and a triple, Clayton Imhoff with one double and two RBIs and Kaden Thacker, Aiden Schueler and Carson Renfrow with one single and