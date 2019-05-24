Cooper County Land Title improved to 4-0 on the season by beating Monteer Plants and Baskets 3-1 in Babe Ruth 16U softball Monday night at Rolling Hills park.

After three innings of scoreless softball, CCLT got on the board to stay after pushing across two runs in the top half of the fourth. Meanwhile, after a scoreless fifth inning, CCLT and Monteer Plants & Baskets both pushed across one run in the sixth to complete the scoring.

Emma West picked up the win in the circle for CCLT while Brooke Stone took the loss for Monteer Plants & Baskets, who dropped to 1-6. West pitched six innings and struck out 15 batters while giving up one run on two hits and four walks. Stone, meanwhile, pitched all six innings and struck out seven batters while giving up three runs on six hits and two walks.

CCLT also out-hit Monteer Plants & Baskets 6-2, with Carson Dee going 3-for-3 with one RBI. Emma West doubled and drove in two runs while Cara Bishop and Taylyn Heilman added one single each.

For Monteer Plants & Baskets, Paige Shelton and Payton Williams each had one single.



