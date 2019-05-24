Thomas Schuster went 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and three RBIs, and Quincy Hobbs added a double, triple and four RBIs to lead Caterpillar past WK Auto 8-1 in Midget League action Monday night at Kemper park.

Caterpillar and WK Auto finished the first inning tied at 1-all and took that same score into the third inning. Caterpillar then plated two runs in the top half of the third and five again in the fourth to garner the victory.

Quincy Hobbs was the winning pitcher in the game for Caterpillar while Kyran Turner took the loss for WK Auto. Hobbs pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and struck out five batters while giving up two walks. Turner, meanwhile, pitched two innings and allowed seven runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Caterpillar also out-hit WK Auto 9-1, with Boone Dicus going 2-for-2 with two singles and one RBI. Riley Jones doubled while Race Leonard had one single.

For WK Auto, Kyran Turner homered and drove in one run.



