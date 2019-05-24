With the storms rolling in Wednesday night at Harley park, CARSTAR knew it had a matter of hours to disperse Rt. B Cafe in Cal Ripken Major.

While the second game was cancelled due to the storms, CARSTAR accomplished what it set out to do by scoring early and often for a 10-0 victory.

CARSTAR, improving to 4-2 on the season, opened the game with three runs in the bottom half of the first and then sent two runs across in the second and five again in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

Evan Bishop picked up the win on the mound for CARSTAR while Rhad Leathers took the loss for Rt. B Cafe, who dropped to 1-5 on the season. Bishop pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out 13 batters while giving up two hits and one walk. Baylor Jackson then came in and pitched 1/3 inning in relief to finish the game.

For Rt. B Cafe, Leathers pitched the first inning and gave up three runs on one hit and four walks while striking out three batters. Isaac Watring then came in and pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out seven batters.

CARSTAR also out-hit Rt. B Cafe 8-2, with Evan Bishop going 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs. Austin Comstock also had two hits with two singles and one RBI while Nathan Bean added one single and two RBIs, Payton Oeth with one single and one RBI, Kaleb Friebe with one single and Thomas Elliott with three RBIs.

For Rt. B Cafe, Aden Rapp and Lane Hackman each had one single.