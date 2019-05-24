Boonville Abstract improved to 4-0 on the season by turning back C&R Market 7-1 in Babe Ruth 8U softball Thursday night at Lions park.

In the nightcap, Walmart defeated Citizen’s Community Bank 5-3.

Penny Hoff had two singles and one double to lead Boonville Abstract, who led C&R Market 2-0 after one and 3-0 after three before putting up four more runs in the fourth.

Presley DeVillier and Kendal Hodges each had three singles while Bella Hicks and Avery Schrick added two singles each and Odette Hutchison with one single.

For C&R Market, who dropped to 2-2, Blakely Baylor had two singles while Kennedy Chew added a double and Bergen Gregory and Tinley Felten each with one single.

In the second game, Walmart opened the game with two runs in the first and three again in the second. However in the final three innings, Citizen’s Community Bank mounted a comeback by pushing across one in the third and two again in the fifth.

Kate Cook led the hitting attack for Walmart, 2-1, with two singles and one double. Emma Franklin and Madi Robertson each had two singles and one double while Destiny Hawkins added three singles, Audrey Simms two singles and Haeven Thiara with one single.

For CCB, who dropped to 0-3, Grace Simmons and Morgan Baker each had two singles while Ella Viertel, Paisley Seely and Bristol Christy finished the game with one single each.