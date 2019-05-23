Due to the storms Wednesday night in Jefferson City, MSHSAA has announced that Class 3, 4 and 5 state track meets will be moved to other sites for Saturday, May 25th.

Jason West, media director for MSHSAA, said Mizzou Track/Field Complex will host Class 3. Washington High School will host Class 4, and Battle High School will host Class 5.

MSHSAA announced Thursday morning that the state track meet for Classes 3-5 for Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City had been suspended indefinitely.

Boonville will compete in two events in Class 3: girls 4 x 100 meter relay team of Jodie Bass, Sophi Waibel, Arie Perry and Daylynn Baker, and Logan Pfeiffer in 1600-meter run.



