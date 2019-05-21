Creations by Diana improved to 4-0 on the season by turning back River Rats 15-2 in Babe Ruth 10U softball last Friday at Lions park.

Creations by Diana led River Rats from the first inning on and put up six runs in each of the first-two innings and three again in the third. River Rats, dropping to 2-3 on the season, scored one run in each of the first-two innings.

Aubrey Richey picked up the win in the circle for Creations by Diana while Jayden Korte took the loss for River Rats. Richey pitched all four innings and struck out 12 batters while giving up two runs on seven walks. Korte, meanwhile, pitched the first-two innings for River Rats and allowed 12 runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out one batter.

Kenlei Ruffel had two singles, one double and five RBIs to lead all hitters for Creations by Diana. Milly Waller also had three hits and one RBI while Aubrey Richey added a single, triple and one RBI, Grace Poulsen with two singles, Gentri Oswald with a RBI-single, Anna Wolfe and Kynna Knapheide each with one single and Britta Hoff and Evie Stark with one RBI each.

River Rats had no hits in the game.

In the nightcap, Uptown Girlz edged CARSTAR 4-3.

Uptown Girlz, 1-4 on the season, led CARSTAR 2-0 after one, 3-2 after two and 4-2 after three before giving up one run in the bottom half of the fourth.

Lauren Thompson was the winning pitcher in the game for Uptown Girlz while Emerson Comegys took the loss for CARSTAR.

Thompson pitched all four innings and struck out six batters while giving up three runs on seven hits. Comegys, meanwhile, pitched four innings and struck out nine batters while giving up four runs on seven hits.

Isabel Alvizo went 2-for-2 in the game for Uptown Girlz with a single, double and one RBI. Cecelia Gaddis finished the game with two singles while Ray Elyz Sprecher added one single and two RBIs and Lizzie Traub and Avery Badell each with one single.

For CARSTAR. 1-2 on the season, Brookie Hicks had two singles and one RBI while Lily Gordon added two singles, Kinsey Biesemeyer with one single and one RBI, Emerson Comegys and Hilary James each with one single and Alyssa Brownfield with one RBI.