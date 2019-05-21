Cooper County Land Title improved to 3-0 in Babe Ruth 16U softball by beating Custom Weatherproofing in two games Friday night at Rolling Hills park by the scores of 7-6 and 10-0.

CCLT led in both games from start to finish and out-hit Custom Weatherproofing 18-11 for the sweep.

In the opening game, CCLT opened the game with three runs in the top half of the first. Two innings later, Custom Weatherproofing sent one run across to cut the lead to two at 3-1. Then, after CCLT plated two runs in the fifth, CWP came back and pushed across four runs in the sixth to tie the game at 5-all. CWP never got any closer in the ballgame as CCLT outscored CWP 2-1 in the seventh for the win.

Emma West picked up the complete game victory for CCLT while Rachel Massa took the loss for CWP. West struck out 20 batters and gave up six runs on 10 hits and five walks. Massa, meanwhile, pitched seven innings and struck out 12 batters while giving up seven runs on nine hits and four walks.

West also went 3-for-3 in the game for CCLT with two singles, one triple and two RBIs. Peyton Black finished the game with two singles and one RBI while Cara Bishop added two singles and Kali Corbitt and Anna Thompson each with one single.

For Custom Weatherproofing, Rachel Massa went 4-for-4 with three singles, home run and three RBIs. Kaitlyn Divine and Alexis Trigg each had two singles while Sydney Joy added one single and one RBI and Josie Widel with one single.

In the nightcap, Cooper County Land Title scored four runs in the first and three again in the second and then added three more in the fourth to blank Custom Weatherproofing 10-0 in four innings.

West again picked up the win for CCLT while Rachel Massa took the loss for CWP, who dropped to 1-3 on the season. West pitched all four innings and struck out seven batters while giving up one hit and two walks. Massa, meanwhile, pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed 10 runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out three batters.

CCLT also out-hit CWP 9-1, with Cara Bishop going 2-for-2 with a triple, home run and five RBIs. Emma West finished the game with two doubles and two RBIs while Anna Thompson added one single and one double. Taylyn Heilman contributed one single and one RBI while Peyton Black and Sydney Blackwell added one single each.

For CWP, Alexis Trigg went 1-for-2 with one single.