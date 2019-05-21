Central Realty did what Tint Shop’s first-four opponents couldn’t do Sunday night in Cal Ripken Major at Harley park.

While entering the game unbeaten in its last four games, Tint Shop fell by the wayside in a big way as Central Realty scored in every inning but one for a 18-5 victory.

In the nightcap, CARSTAR defeated QuinlanAgency.com by a score of 6-1.

Central Realty, improving to 3-2 on the season, opened the game with one run in the first and then sent seven runs across in the second, one again in the third, two in the fourth and seven in the sixth. As for Tint Shop, they scored one in the second and two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings of play.

Jaeshua Barber picked up the win on the mound for Central Realty while Bradford Norbury took the loss for Tint Shop, who dropped to 4-1 on the season. Barber pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out six batters while giving up five runs on five hits and two walks. Norbury, meanwhile, pitched the first-two innings for Tint Shop and allowed eight runs on five hits and four walks while striking out one batter.

Central Realty also out-hit Tint Shop 13-6, with Jaeshua Barber going 4-for-5 with a single, two doubles, home run and three RBIs. Alec Schupp finished the game with two doubles and one run batted in while D’Avion Jones added a single, triple and two RBIs, Beau Walker with a single, double and two RBIs, Clayton Schuster one single, one double and one RBI, Grayson Esser one single and three RBIs and Camrin Massey with one RBI.

For Tint Shop, Seth Thomas went 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI. Dylan Kosky had two singles and one RBI while Cooper Pfeiffer added one double, Kyle Felten one single and two RBIs and Noah Remlinger with one RBI.

In the nightcap, CARSTAR scored early and often in the first inning with five runs and then sent one run across in the bottom half of the second. QuinlanAgency.com, meanwhile, scored its only run of the ballgame in the top half of the first.

Payton Oeth was the winning pitcher in the game for CARSTAR, who improved to 3-2 on the season. Lucas Schuster, meanwhile, took the loss for QuinlanAgency.com. Oeth pitched one inning and struck out two batters while giving up one run. As for QA.com, who dropped to 1-3, Schuster pitched 2/3 inning and allowed five runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

Evan Bishop led all hitters for CARSTAR with two singles and one RBI. Austin Comstock finished the game with one single and one RBI while Thomas Elliott, Max Rapp and Ethan Bean added one RBI each.

For QuinlanAgency.com, Shawn Beach-Reasons went 1-for-2 with one single and one RBI. Lucas Schuster and Jamal Franklin also had one single each while Logan Conz drove in one run.



