In the opening game in Babe Ruth 6U softball Sunday night at Lions park, 87 Diner defeated Mad Services 11-6.

87 Diner, 1-0 on the season, led Mad Services 4-1 after the first inning. However, in the second inning, Mad Services rallied back with five runs to go up 6-4. Then, in the final two innings, 87 Diner plated four in the third and three again in the fourth to garner the victory.

Brooklyn Ronnfeldt, Ava Johnson and Ava Zoeller each had four hits in the game for 87 Diner while Meradith Wood, Ellie Gerding, Kinzie Bader, Avery Zimmerman, Kynleigh Stricker, Miliagh Shane and Raelynn Kennedy added three single each.

Wood also drove in three runs while Ronnfeldt and Gerding added two RBIs each and Johnson, Zimmerman, Shane and Kennedy each with one run batted in.

For Mad Services, Brooklyn Bosma, Rylee Bulen, Makayla Bohlken and Elena Baker each had three singles while Taylah Turner, Demi Newman, Ava Gust, Tora Shay and Justine Squires added two singles each and Britta Jackson with one single.

Bulen, Bohlken, Baker, Turner, Newman and Squires also drove in one run each.