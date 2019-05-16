Senior shortstop Braedan Wetrich and junior centerfielder Isaiah Kitchen are the only two Spartan baseball players named to the 2019 All-North Central Missouri Conference Baseball Team according to selections made by conference coaches.

Also, the same Moberly duo along with sophomore second baseman Andrew Imgarten are all named to the Class 4 District 9 Team as well.

Here is a look at prep baseball players receiving such honors for the 2019 spring season.

All-NCMC

Moberly's team finished last in the NCMC standings with a 1-9 record under head coach Dale Heimann. Kirksville finished at 9-1 to earn the conference team title and is followed by Marshall at 7-3, Fulton and Hannibal both went 4-5, and Mexico's conference mark was 4-6.

Other players named to the All-NCMC baseball team are the following.

Pitchers are Kirksville seniors Blake Howard and Tanner Lain, Fulton senior Evan Grey, Marshall sophomore Ben Haug and freshman Coy Smith.

Position players are seniors Colton Gillespie and Max Stuart, junior Paxton Dempsay and freshman Kaden Motley; Marshall seniors Duffin Makings and Isaac Young, and sophomore Hollis Makings; Hannibal seniors Will Whitaker and Gabe Worthington; Fulton senior Joe Hinchie and sophomore Austin Taylor; Mexico senior Cody Rowe and sophomore Ty Prince.

All-District

Jefferson City Helias defeated Boonville 6-0 to win the championship game of the Class 4 District 9 tournament played at Southern Boone High School in Ashland.

In addition to the three Moberly players named to this all-district team, the following athletes were also selected.

Helias players named are Trevor Austin, Zach Woehr, Jacob Weaver and Zach Davidson. Boonville player selections are Reece Lang, Connor Barnes, Saylor Marquez and Dylan Watson. Marshall honorees are Duffin Makings, Isaac Yung, Hollis Makings and Ben Haug. Centralia players named are Jared Holiman, Caden Vanskike and Will Rolfson.

From Fulton, Evan Gray, Joe Hinchie and Austin Taylor were selections. Southern Boone players named are Ethan Osborne, Parker Boyce and Sam Stichnote.