Missouri track and field closed the final day of the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships on Saturday with one individual title and nine scoring performances.

Leading the way was redshirt senior Gabi Jacobs, who won her third consecutive conference title in the discus with a throw of 191 feet.

The Missouri women finished the meet in seventh place with 53 points, their best finish at an SEC Outdoor Meet since placing seventh in 2014 with 61 points.

The Missouri men finished 12th with 34 points.

Rock Bridge tennis advances six to sectionals

The Rock Bridge boys tennis team qualified all six possible individuals for sectionals Saturday at the Class 2 District 8 individual tournament.

Jake Fraunfelder and Zach Grueber advanced as singles players, while the duos of Kam Farid and Max Litton as well as Luke Bouhcard and Kavin Anand qualified as doubles pairs.

Each singles player and doubles pair won two matches at Bethel Park to advance to individual sectionals on Tuesday at Liberty (Wentzville).

In the finals matches, Fraunfelder defeated Grueber 6-0, 4-6, 6-1, while Farid and Litton took down Bouchard and Anand 7-5, 6-3.