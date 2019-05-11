Missouri sophomore Ja’Mari Ward won his second career Southeastern Conference title in the long jump on Friday during the second day of competition in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Ward recorded a leap of 26 feet, 7 inches, a season-best mark and second-best in the nation this year.

The Tiger men sit ninth overall with 19 points through eight of 21 total events.

Roberto Vilches claimed fifth in the men’s high jump at 7 feet, 3 inches. Jason Edwards finished fifth in the men’s decathlon with 6,685 points.

For the Missouri women, who are third with 33 points through eight events, Melissa Menghini set a new program record as she placed third in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:07.76.

Jordan McClendon earned third in the women’s hammer throw at 204 feet, 7 inches. Rebecca Keating took fourth in the event at 201 feet, 10 inches.

Emily Stauffer took sixth in the women’s shot put at 53 feet, 11 1/4 inches, while Gabi Jacobs was eighth at 52 feet, 9 1/4 inches.

The conference meet is scheduled to continue Saturday.