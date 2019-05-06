As the Truman softball team rode the bus back to Kirksville from last year’s GLVC Tournament, the coaches and players couldn’t help shake the bad taste from their mouths.

The Bulldogs were eliminated after dropping two games to Missouri S&T and Missouri-St. Louis and their streak of four straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament was over. So, after making it back to campus, coach Erin Brown talked with Lauren Dale and Christa Reisinger about how they had to use those ugly feelings to their advantage.

“When we came home from the conference tournament last year, I talked to a couple of (then juniors) and I said, ‘Just remember what this feels like because we’re done,’” Brown said. “And they didn’t like it. It leaves a feeling of being incomplete or that you didn’t reach your full potential. … I wasn’t happy and was like, ‘This is a horrible feeling, I want you to remember this next year. You don’t want to feel this your last year. You’re too good of a class to not keep going.’”

Now, a full season later, the Bulldogs used that motivation to make it back into the national tournament. Truman (31-17) heads to St. Louis as the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Regional. Missouri-St. Louis, the region’s No. 2 seed and GLVC regular season and tournament champion, will host three other GLVC schools, Truman, Indianapolis and Illinois-Springfield.

So the Bulldogs will open up the double-elimination bracket Thursday at noon with Indy (45-14), who they just played twice this past weekend. This is the 12th straight year that the Greyhounds have made the NCAA Tournament.

Reisinger, who was named the GLVC Player of the Year for the third year in a row at the conference banquet last Wednesday, said she remembered that chat with Brown and how bad things felt after last season.

“I wouldn’t say it set us back, it was just a bad taste,” said Reisinger, who, along with her five other senior teammates, has made three tournament appearances in four years. “I think it was important for us to kind of look past that and keep fighting. We knew our teammates and our incoming teammates, so we learned to just fight and never give up on each other. … Now, (a year later) it’s really exciting. I’m excited for our team because we fought really hard. We had a rough start to conference and I think picking it up and winning some games put us in a good situation. Everyone contributed to the wins we’ve had and the overall success we’re having currently.”

Truman needed a run through the conference tournament to setup this postseason opportunity. The Bulldogs were 10th in the regional rankings for the week of April 24, already on the outside with the top eight teams moving on. But after dropping their regular-season finale against Quincy that weekend, the Bulldogs fell out of the top 10.

The Bulldogs knocked off No. 22 Southern Indiana, the defending Division II National Champions, with a 3-0 shutout on Friday afternoon. Truman then dropped a 10-3 meeting with No. 12 Indianapolis later that night.

Then with a 6-1 win against Maryville and a 7-4 win against Drury, Truman was just a game away from the GLVC title game. But, with their third game of the day, Truman fell to Indianapolis again, 3-0.

The players who didn’t have a final exam Monday morning watched the selection show together in a classroom in Pershing. Though they were confident in their resumé after the tournament, they were still nervous about their fate.

“We were all sweating and feeling nauseous, we were just nervous,” said junior right fielder Adrienne Compton, who earned second-team all-conference honors this season. “It was just a sense of relief that you want to jump and shake, it’s exciting.”

“Ah, it’s amazing,” said Brown, taking a sigh of relief before she began speaking. “We were nervous. I thought maybe we did enough, but you just never know. So it was wonderful that the committee saw our body of work and what we had done lately. We’re all really excited.”

In those last regional rankings, Illinois-Springfield was seventh, and they were bounced from the GLVC Tournament after three games. Ashland was sixth and they were two-and-done in the GLIAC Tournament. Ohio Dominican and Trevecca Nazarene, the No. 8 and No. 9 teams, did the same.

Maryville, who sat at No. 10, was then eliminated by Truman on Saturday, paving the path for the Bulldogs to get in.

“I think that the stars aligned just so. The teams that were ranked already in the six and seven spots, they went 0-2, which opened up an opportunity, and then we came away with a big win over Southern Indiana,” Brown said. “That second day it was just, ‘OK, we have to beat this team because they’re in front of us, then we have to beat this second team because they’re in consideration also.’ So it was just one of those days where you think, you feel like you’ve separated yourself enough, but you’re still not sure because we were probably 11th or 12th last week.”

Overall, the GLVC had a great showing in the NCAA Tournament with five teams being selected. Southern Indiana is the No. 4 seed and is in the top half of the bracket with top-seeded Grand Valley.

The travel won’t be too hard to some of the Bulldogs since four of them hail from St. Louis or just outside the city. Compton and Reisinger are two of those four and are happy to play somewhere their families can come watch.

“It gives my family an opportunity to watch me play for, potentially, the last time,” Reisinger said. “I’m really excited that my sisters and my other family members are going to be able to come.”

Full Midwest Regional seeding: No. 1 Grand Valley State, No. 2 Missouri-St. Louis, No. 3 Indianapolis, No. 4 Southern Indiana, No. 5 Wayne State, No. 6 Truman, No. 7 Illinois-Springfield, No. 8 Hillsdale.