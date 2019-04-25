AREA CALENDAR
THURSDAY, APRIL 25
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium
5 p.m. — Heritage Christian vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Notre Dame de Sion
6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton
Kansas City Cup
At Van Horn High School
4 p.m. — Group C third place vs. Group D third place
5:30 p.m. — Semifinal
7 p.m. — Semifinal
At Bingham Middle School
5:30 p.m. — Group C second place vs. Group D second place
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Springfield Kickapoo at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
4 p.m. — Liberty vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Oak Park
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Park Hill Invitational
FRIDAY, APRIL 26
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Truman vs. St. Joseph Central at Phil Welch Stadium, St. Joseph
4 p.m. — Oak Park at William Chrisman
5 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney
6:30 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Bishop Miege (Kan.)
6:30 p.m. — Truman vs. St. Joseph Central at Bode Middle School, St. Joseph
6:45 p.m. — Blue Valley (Kan.) West at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty
Kansas City Cup
At Van Horn High School
4 p.m. — Group A third place vs. Group B third place
5:30 p.m. — Group A second place vs. Group B second place
7 p.m. — Championship
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Blue Springs Tournament, Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Richmond Invitational, Shirkey Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
3:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn at Platte County Invitational
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys, Lee’s Summit North at Darwin Rold Invitational, Lee’s Summit High School
4 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Gardner-Edgerton (Kan.) Invitational
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s TV/radio highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Golf: European Tour Trophee Hassan II, 5:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• Curling: World Mixed Doubles Championship: Scotland vs. Norway, 5:30 a.m., OLY (208)
• Tennis: ATP Barcelona/Budapest/WTA Stuttgart/Istanbul, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)
• Hockey: IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championship quarterfinal: Russia vs. Belarus, 8:30 a.m., NHL (276)
• Curling: World Mixed Doubles Championship: Canada vs. Japan, 9 a.m., OLY (208)
• Curling: World Mixed Doubles Championship: U.S. vs. Russia, 12:30 p.m., OLY (208)
• Hockey: IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championship quarterfinal: Czech Republic vs. Sweden, 12:30 p.m., NHL (276)
• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB (272)
• Golf: PGA Zurich Clasic, 2:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Women’s college lacrosse: Northwestern at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• Golf: LPGA L.A. Open, 5:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• NHL playoffs: Columbus at Boston, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• MLB: Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB (272)
• College baseball: Texas A&M at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• College baseball: Auburn at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NFL: NFL Draft, 7 p.m., KMBC 9 (12), ESPN (13), NFL (180)
• NBA playoffs: Denver at San Antonio, 7 p.m., TNT (51)
• Hockey: IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championship quarterfinal: U.S. vs. Finland, 7 p.m., NHL (276)
• NHL playoffs: Dallas at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., MLB (272)
• Golf: Asia-Pacific Women’s Amateur, 11 p.m., GOLF (27)
Thursday’s Radio
• NFL: NFL Draft, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• NHL playoffs: Dallas at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)