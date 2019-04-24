Moberly varsity track athletes competed fairly well among 13 schools that participated Tuesday at the Gerald Mansfield Track Invitational held at Macon High School.

Both Spartan teams finished in the upper tier in their gender standings with the girls placing fourth and the Moberly boys fifth.

Topping the Moberly performers were a couple of throwers finishing first in their respective events. Sophomore Andrew Huff heaved the shot put a remarkable 45-08.50 feet, a personal best record. In the girls discus, senior Hillary Bloss who committed to be a thrower in women's track while attending Central Methodist University at Fayette, had a first place throw of 109-02 ft.

Spartans junior Clayton Briscoe leaped 20-06.50 feet that was good enough for second place in the boys long jump, and sophomore Toby Short placed sixth (18-10).

Briscoe's landing in the sand pit was just one-half of an inch shy of the first place distance set by Marshall's Cyrus Laxson, and Clayton felt he could have performed better.

“I should have done better. It was no where near my best leap of 21 feet five inches that I got a couple of weeks ago at the CMU Invitational. My goal is to reach 23 feet this season,” Briscoe said. “I like to start my approach about 85 feet back but the board here at Macon was not long enough for me to start at that spot.”

Clayton said he has only participated in track & field these last two years of high school, and he performed as a seventh grader.

“I've been told that I'm pretty fast. My family and my coaches urged me to compete in track,” Briscoe said. “My favorite event is the long jump because of the three events I've done it takes the less amount of running. I'm not too big on running actually.”

There has been two other events he has entered so far this season and that's the 100m dash and being part of a relay unit. Clayton did not compete in the 100m dash, but he did run the last leg of the boys 200m relay.Briscoe and his comrades consisting of Mar'Sean Winn, Dominic Stoneking and Jacksyn Miller turned in a second place time of 1:35.18 minutes.

Verné Holt, a Moberly junior thrower, grunted and heaved her way to a second place finish in the girls shot put. She accomplished that effort on her second throw of the day that reached 36-00.50 feet, which was two feet, seven inches short of the best throw established by first place thrower Hannah Whitlock of Palmyra.

Holt was a MSHSAA Class 4 state qualifier a year ago and finished ninth with a distance of 36-10.75 feet which was about two inches shy of earning a state medal. First place distance at state was 44-02.

“This year I've worked a lot more on my foot-work as I've learned how important foot-work is in order for a thrower to get the best lift and achieve a longer measurement of a throw in this event. I've noticed a big difference right away. I set my personal best throw of 37-10 in the first track meet of the season. But I will say the last couple of meets my footwork has not been as good and the lower measurements show that, so I've been working hard to get back to doing that again,” said Holt. “I want to qualify for state again, but my personal goal to reach distance wise is to throw more than 38 feet and hopefully to 39. The most challenging thing for me as I compete in the shot put is not letting negative thoughts get to my head or over-think things out in my head before I perform.”

The following is a look at Moberly girl and boy athletes that finished within the top eight of their respective track & field events at Macon. To view the complete list of individual event accomplishments, visit the website athletic.net and access the April 23 link for Gerald Mansfield Track Invitational.

Girls Results

The Lady Spartans program had four third place finishers and three girls took fourth place.

In the 400m dash senior Keiasiah Mozee's time of 1:05.55 awarded her third place, and seventh place went to Cheyenne Lea (1:08.64). Mozee also had a third place leap of 14-11.50 ft. in the long jump.

Moberly's 200m relay team of Samantha Calvert, Mary Billington, Ashton Martin and Keiasiah Mozee was third (1:55.18). Also, the 400m relay group of Mozee, Mickael Craig, Lea and Isabella Ross took third (4:30.15).

Placing fourth was sophomore Isabella Ross in the 1600m run (5:45.6), Diamond Davis in the high jump (4-06)

Freshman Morgan Foster had a personal best time of 52.47 to place fourth in the 300m hurdles (52.47), and sophomore Samantha Calvert was sixth (53.15).

Moberly had a fifth place time of 11:03.75 in the 800m relay with Ross, Sydney Flood, AriAnna Wilke and Tessa Jackson participating. In the javelin, junior Quincy Reynolds had a fifth place toss of 94-07 ft.

Seventh place went to Hannah Hardy in the 3200m run (13:53.05) and to Sara Slater in the triple jump (30-06). Also, the 100m relay group of Alexis Brown, Billington, Kennedy Harlan and Slater placed seventh (55.66).

Tessa Jackson was eighth in the 800m run (2:52.15).

The girls team champion was Marceline with 104.5 points and Monroe City was a distant second with 79. Kirksville placed third with 68 and Moberly had 58 for fourth place. Putnam County had 55 points to finish fifth, and they were followed by; Marshall 48, Brookfield 47, Palmyra 39, Macon 30, South Shelby 26, Tolton Catholic 16.5, Schuyler Co. 12 and Paris had six.

Boys Results

Sophomore Katranides Owens had a third place time of 16.30 seconds, a personal best, in the 110m hurdles and Will Larue was fifth (17.81). Owens also had a personal best time in the 300m hurdles (44.08) for third place.

In the pole vault, junior Will Sells reached a third place height of 12 ft.

Moberly's 100m relay team of Camron Lowry, Winn, Jared Herron and Kurtis Walter was fourth (46.16).

Junior Aidan Hannam posted a personal best time of 2:07.65 in the 800m run to place fourth, and Joseph Rae was fourth in the 3200m run (11:04.48).

Kurtis Walter's time in the 100m dash was 11.98 seconds to place fifth. In the 400m dash, Garrett Harper was fifth (55.86) and Stoneking was seventh (56.11).

There was a couple of relay teams that finished fifth. The 400m group of Stoneking, Herron, Garrett Harper and Aidan Hannam had a time of 3:42.93. Also, the 800m runners consisting of Fincher, Nic Lindsey, Joseph Rae and Hannam posted a time of 8:48.90.

Jon Ewing placed seventh in the high jump (5-06) and Devon Huff was seventh in the triple jump (37-05.25).

Palmyra High School emerged as the boys' team champion with 93 points and Kirksville was one-half point behind them. Monroe City placed third with 85 points, Brookfield had 67 for fourth place and Moberly finished fifth with 64.5.The Spartan boys were followed by Macon with 48.5 points, South Shelby had 34, Father Tolton Catholic 28, Marceline 26, Putnam County 20, Marshall and Paris each had 11, and Schuyler Co. 2.5 points.