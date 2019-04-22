New Franklin’s Faith Painter led the Lady Bulldogs with two first place finishes in the Salisbury Relays on Wednesday.

Painter finished first in the 100 meter dash in a time of 14.38 seconds and first in the 200 meter dash in 30.20 seconds.

Painter also ran a leg on the 4 x 400-meter relay team along with Addy Salmon, Ruby Simpson and Carly Dorson, which finished second in a time of 5:01.14.

Salmon also took second in the high jump with a leap of 4’-4”, as did the girls 4 x 100 meter relay team of Simpson, Salmon, Elaina Henderson and Kelsi Fair in a time of 1:01.2.

Jacob Marshall finished third for the New Franklin boys in the 1600 meter run in a time of 5:56.

As a team, New Franklin girls placed fourth with 64 points while the boys finished seventh with 23 points.



