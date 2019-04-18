AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

South Central Division Playoffs

7:35 p.m. — Milwaukee Wave at Kansas City Comets, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Mid-Season Tiger Classic

At Legacy Park

4 p.m. — Truman vs. Olathe (Kan.) North (Field 5)

6 p.m. — Truman-Olathe North winner vs. Raytown-Summit Christian Academy winner

Northland Tournament

4 p.m. — St. Pius X at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Grain Valley

River City Festival

At Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School

9 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Topeka (Kan.) Washburn Rural

At Lawrence (Kan.) High School

6 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Mill Valley

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown South

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs, Park Hill at Park Hill South High School

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Truman at Liberty North

Blue Springs South Tournament

At Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) West

6:45 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill South

Northtown Tournament

At Staley High School

4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Excelsior Springs

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — Ruskin at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Grandview

4 p.m. — Truman at Staley

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

12:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West at Adams Pointe Golf Club

1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Fort Osage at WinterStone Golf Course

3:15 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman, Kearney at Drumm Farm Golf Club

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Warrensburg at Adams Pointe Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

2:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow Invitational

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Oak Grove at Grain Valley Invitational

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

Mountain Division Playoffs

7:05 p.m. — Tulsa Oilers at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Northland Tournament

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Park Hill South

5 p.m. — Grain Valley at Liberty

River City Festival

At Hoglund Ballpark, University of Kansas, Lawrence

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest

3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Olathe (Kan.) East

At Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School

1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Maize (Kan.)

8:15 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

3:30 p.m. — Ladue Horton Watkins at Grain Valley

Blue Springs South Tournament

At Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium

6:45 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) West

Northtown Tournament

At Staley High School

5:45 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Smithville or Maryville

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational, Liberty Park, Sedalia

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Kansas Relays, University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kan.

2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Liberty North Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo, 5 a.m., 12:30 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• MLB: San Francisco at Washington, noon, MLB (272)

• Hockey: IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, 12:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• Golf: PGA RBC Heritage, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Michigan at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Missouri at Georgia, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Royals at New York Yankees, 5:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Golf: LPGA Lotte Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NHL playoffs: Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA playoffs: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m., TNT (51)

• College baseball: Florida at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• College baseball: Baylor at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College baseball: Texas at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL playoffs: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m., USA (52), FSKC-Plus (925)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• College baseball: Mississippi State at Arkansas, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA playoffs: Denver at San Antonio, 8 p.m., NBA (273)

• NHL playoffs: Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA playoffs: Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers, 8:30 p.m., TNT (51)

Thursday’s Radio

• High school baseball: Excelsior Springs at Grain Valley, 4 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• MLB: Royals at New York Yankees, 5:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)