Moberly's early 4-run lead lost its value in the top of the third inning Tuesday when the first three Canton batters all drew a walk. This led to five runs being scored aided by just one base hit, two Spartan errors and a hit batter.

Canton Tigers produced three more tallies in the fifth and would leave town handing Moberly an 8-7 defeat.

The home game at General Omar Bradley Field looked promising for the Spartans when leadoff batter Aundra Butner, Josh Price, Isaiah Kitchen and then Braedan Wetrich all singled off Canton starting pitcher Carson Birck that delivered Moberly an instant 4-0 lead.

Upon falling behind 5-4, Moberly regained the advantage in the bottom half of the third with the aid of a trio of singles put together in successive order. There was one out when Wetrich, Luke Noel and Austin Laughlin's 2-run hit to right field caused the damage.

Moberly's other run arrived in the bottom of the fifth when Wetrich reached safely on an error. He stole two bases and scored on Noel's ground out.

Winning pitcher for Canton (9-3) was Brody Smith, who came in relief of starter C. Birck to toss three innings. Smith yielded three runs (2 earned) and four hits. Birck pitched the first two innings and was charged with four runs, four hits and he struck out three batters. Garrett Lillard tossed two scoreless innings at the end to record the save.

Price, a junior left hander, was assessed the loss for Moberly (4-6). He was handed the ball in the third inning and tossed three frames. During his stint on the mound he was tagged for five runs on four hits and two walks, he plunked a couple of batters and he stuck out one.

Isaiah Kitchen was the starting hurler and he threw into the third frame but would pitch two full innings on the mound. Kitchen walked six batters, stuck out three and yielded three runs. Andrew Imgarten pitched the last two innings of the game without giving up a run, but would give up three hits and he stuck out two.

Wetrich and Butner each went 2-4 at the plate for the Spartans.

Moberly is off until Monday, April 22 when they visit Hannibal.