Prairie Home’s Ryan Small and Savanna Tracy led the Panthers with fifth place finishes last Thursday in the Westran Relays.

The Prairie Home boys finished 12th overall with 6 points while the girls placed 11th overall with 8 points.

Teams competing in the relays along with Prairie Home were Community, Glasgow, Harrisburg, Higbee, Madison, New Franklin, Paris, Salisbury, Slater, Sturgeon and Westran.

Small finished fifth in the 110-meter high hurdles in 20.91 seconds and eighth in the 300 meter intermediate hurdles in a time of 52.11 seconds. Tracy, meanwhile, finished fifth in the 1600 meter run in 6:30.23, eighth in the 400 meter dash in 1:16.38 and ninth in the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 22.01 seconds.

Other place finishers for the Prairie Home boys had Gabe Turner finishing ninth in the discus with a toss of 90’-0”, ninth in the long jump at 15’-5 1/2” and ninth in the triple jump at 30’-5 1/2”.

Allen Haslag took 10th in the triple jump with a leap of 28’-3” and 12th in the 1600 meter run in a time of 6:11.03.

Austin Small, meanwhile, finished 12th in the javelin with a throw of 103’-0”, 12th in the long jump at 14’-10 1/2” and 14th in the 100 meter dash in a time of 1:04.12.

For the Prairie Home girls, Kelsey Watson placed sixth in the 100 meter dash in 14.82 seconds, 13th in the shot put with a toss of 24’-1 1/4” and 15th in the long jump with a leap of 11’-11”.

Lyrik Tracy finished ninth in the 100 meter hurdles in 22.31 seconds, 12th in the triple jump at 28’-3”, 14th in the 100 meter dash in 15.72 seconds and 15th in the long jump at 11’-11”.

Allison Simmons, meanwhile, finished 10th in the shot put with a toss of 25’-4”, 17th in the discus with a throw of 49’-7” and 17th in the javelin with a throw of 45’-7”.