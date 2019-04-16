The Boonville Pirates golf team weathered a field of 19 teams to capture first in the Sedalia Sacred Heart Tournament Monday at Sedalia Country Club.

But that’s not all. Along with finishing first in the tournament, Boonville also had three individual medalists as Brayden Page, Cole Corbitt and Jake Horst all finished in the top 10.

Boonville Pirates golf coach Rob VanderLinden said the boys did a good job keeping the ball in play and out of trouble. “Sedalia Country Club is a good test for the kids due to the narrow fairways and long, thick rough,” VanderLinden said. “This was also a personal best score for Brayden and second for Cole.”

In the final team standings, Boonville finished the tournament with a score of 354. Clinton finished second with a score of 361, followed by Lincoln at 362, Versailles at 372 and Eldon at 373.

As for the top 10 individuals, Austin Gillund of Clinton was the tournament medalists with a 1-over par 71.

Bo Kroenke of Lincoln finished second one stroke back with a score of 72, followed by Brayden Page of Boonville in third place with a score of 79, John Hyde of St. Michaels 80, Alex Brown of Summit Christian 84, Aiden Wells of Eldon, Cole Corbitt of Boonville and Chad Nolting of Stover tied for seventh place with a score of 86, and Andon Cook of Clinton, Jake Horst of Boonville and Jeffery Hollabaugh of Sacred Heart all tied for 10th place with a score of 87.

VanderLinden said Page finished the tournament with nine pars and eight bogeys while Corbitt had seven pars and seven bogeys and Horst with three pars and 13 bogeys. Adam Schneringer shot a score of 102 with five pars and three bogeys while Grady Baker carded a score of 103 with one par and six bogeys.







