New Franklin’s Faith Painter had another successful meet last Friday in the Fayette Middle School Track Meet by finishing second in both the 100 and 200 meter dash.

Painter turned in a time of 14.01 seconds in the 100 meter dash while finishing with a time of 30.13 seconds in the 200 meter dash.

New Franklin track coach Morgan Vetter said the girls finished sixth overall in the meet with 36 points while the boys placed 11th with 11 points.

“Once again, the kids continue to improve on their craft and I see great strides,” Vetter said. “Medals were only given out to the top three athletes in each event. We received two medals, but had many other athletes place to give us points.”