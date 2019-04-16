LSE boys and girls track coach Morgan Sprigg was thoroughly impressed Monday during the annual LSE Invitational at the BHS Sports Complex.

While competing against a field of seven other schools, Sprigg said everyone got to attend for both seventh and eighth grade, which was great.

“We had a great meet at home on Monday,” Sprigg said. “We all enjoy meets like this because everyone gets to go and be involved. I thought all of our teams did a great job. Our boys relay teams did great, along with our girls which I was impressed with. I am really starting to see some improvement and these kids are really starting to enjoy themselves. Individually, all of the kids did a great job this meet and I’m excited to see how we do on Thursday in Versailles.”

The LSE boys eighth grade track team recorded the highest finish in second place with 87 points.

The Osage boys captured first in the eighth grade division with 150.50 points, followed by Boonville with 87, Southern Boone 83.50, Lange 78, Hallsville 76.50, Our Lady of Lourdes 55, Versailles 48.50 and Bueker (Marshall) 39.

In the girls eighth grade division, Osage again captured first with 147.50 points. Lange finished second with 78, followed by Southern Boone with 69.50, Boonville 60, Our Lady of Lourdes 54, Hallsville and Versailles 46 and Bueker (Marshall) 36.

In the boys seventh grade division, Southern Boone accumulated 128.50 points to place first. Our Lady of Lourdes finished second with 99.50 points, followed by Bueker (Marshall) 87, Boonville fourth with 85, Osage 55, Hallsville 53, Versailles 32.50 and Lange 27.50.

In the girls seventh grade division, Osage won the meet with 131.50 points. Hallsville finished second with 111 points, followed by Lange at 94.50, Southern Boone 72, Boonville fifth with 61 points, Bueker (Marshall) 48, Versailles 41 and Our Lady of Lourdes 9.

As for first place finishes in the meet for LSE, the boys seventh grade track team had the highest total of winners with four as Xavier Flippin won the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 17.75 seconds, as did Dakota Troost in the long jump at 15’-3 1/2” and both the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 meter relay teams of Flippin, Troost, Rhodes Leonard and Will Stock in times of 52.68 seconds and 1:49.78, respectively.

The LSE boys eighth grade track also had two first place finishers, with Genesis Bethea winning the high jump at 5’-2” and Owen Armentrout placing first in the triple jump with a leap of 33’-9”.

As for the LSE girls seventh and eighth grade track teams, they each had one first place finisher. For the seventh grade girls, the 4 x 200 meter relay team of Audrionnah Donahue, Addy Nichols, Kylee Turner and Haylie Maddex placed first in a time of 2:05.02. As for the eighth grade girls, Alyssa Gross took first in the shot put with a toss of 29’-4”.

Second place finishers were: (7th boys) Rhodes Leonard, 200 meter dash, :26.59; (7th girls) 4 x 400 meter relay team-Alison Eichelberger, Addy Nichols, Audrionnah Donahue, Kylee Turner, 5:07.38; (8th boys) Connor Acton, 100 meter hurdles, :15.59; Colby Caton, 200 meter dash, :25.49; 4 x 200 meter relay team-Owen Armentrout, Colby Caton, Caleb Martin, Genesis Bethea, 1:47.40; (8th girls) Madison Smith, triple jump, 28’-1/2”.

Third place finishers were: (7th boys) Dakota Troost, long jump, 14’-7”, 200 meter dash, :28.34; (7th girls) Audrionnah Donahue, 200 meter dash, :30.30; 4 x 100 meter relay team-Audrionnah Donahue, Haylie Maddex, Addy Nichols, Kylee Turner, :59.35; Alison Eichelberger, triple jump, 26’-4 1/2”; (8th boys) Genesis Bethea, triple jump, 30’-8 1/2” 4 x 100-meter relay team-Owen Armentrout, Colby Caton, Michael DeLeon, Caleb Martin, :51.18; (8th girls) Emily Gibson, 1600 meter run, 6:41.43; Alyssa Gross, discus, 69’-2”.

Fourth place finishers were: (7th boys) Will Stock, 200 meter dash, :28.34; Drake Cottrell, shot put, 28’-1/2”; Eli Stock, discus, 66’-9”; (7th girls) Alison Eichelberger, 800 meter run, 3:06.28; (8th boys) 4 x 400 meter relay team-Adam Neckerman, Michael DeLeon, Conner Acton, Caleb Martin, 4:14.14; Tyson Ellison, shot put, 36’-9”; (8th girls) Madison Smith, high jump, 3’-10”; Emily Gibson, 800 meter run, 3:01.30; 4 x 200 meter relay team-Payten Black, Abby Fuemmeler, Genae Hodge, Zoey Lang, 2:10.09.

Fifth place finishers were (7th boys) Xavier Flippin, 100 meter dash, :13.46; Ryan Jones, 100 meter hurdles, :20.99; 4 x 400 meter relay team-Asher Kempf, Seth Thurman, Owen Reynolds, Ryan Jones, 4:51.56; (7th girls) Addy Nichols, long jump, 13’-6 1/2”; (8th boys) Colby Caton, 400 meter dash, :59.50; Austin Rice, 1600 meter run, 6:09.37; Adam Neckerman, shot put, 34’-2”; (8th girls) 4 x 100 meter relay team-Abby Fuemmeler, Genae Hodge, Payten Black, Zoey Lang, 1:00.84.