The LSE boys and girls middle school track teams were back at it last Thursday while competing against a 16 team field at Sedalia Smith-Cotton.

While the Pirates and Lady Pirates had no first place finishes in the meet, head coach Morgan Sprigg said both teams did a decent job at Smith Cotton.

“It was a combined 7th and 8th grade team meet, which means I got to switch some things up and take my top seeds,” Sprigg said. “This meet is one of our harder and more competitive meets. We saw some really talented teams that really pushed us and compete at a harder level. I thought both boys and girls team fought really hard against these tough teams. Again with this meet, we had some seventh graders do really well at stepping up and running against some tough eighth graders. I was really impressed with both teams and I am seeing improvement everyday.”

In the final team standings for the boys, Smith-Cotton captured first with 119.5 points. Thomas Jefferson finished second with 105 points, followed by Cole Camp with 78, Boonville 62.5, Stover 62, Smithton (Columbia) 59, Hermitage 31, Sherwood 30, Morgan County 26, Bueker 23, Oakland 13, Tipton 8, Green Ridge 4, Smithton 2, Sacred Heart 1 and Otterville 0.

For the girls, Thomas Jefferson finished first in the team standings with 150.8 points. Oakland placed second with 82 points, followed by Tipton 75.8, Smith-Cotton 62.3, Smithton (Columbia) 57.7, Versailles 36.5, Sherwood 33, Boonville 30.3, Sacred Heart 24, Smithton 21, Stover 18.7, Cole Camp 14, Bueker 4.2, Hermitage 4, Green Ridge 3.2 and Otterville 0.

As for place finishers for the LSE boys, the 4 x 400 meter relay team of Caleb Martin, Adam Neckerman, Rhodes Leonard and Xavier Flippin finished second in a time of 4:16.40.

Third place finishers for the Pirates were Tyson Ellison in the shot put with a toss of 34’-7 1/2”, Xavier Flippin in the 100 meter hurdles in 18.14 seconds, Colby Caton in the 200 meter dash in a time of 26.68 seconds, the 4 x 100 meter relay team of Owen Armentrout, Colby Caton, Caleb Martin and Michael DeLeon in a time of 52.98 seconds and the 4 x 200-meter relay team of Colby Caton, Owen Armentrout, Dakota Troost and Rhodes Leonard in a time of 1:50.24.

Caton also took fourth in the 400 meter dash in a time of 1:02.78, as did Armentrout in the triple jump with a leap of 32’-3”.

Genesis Bethea finished fifth in both the high jump at 4’-10” and triple jump with a leap of 31’-10”.

For the LSE Lady Pirates, the 4 x 800 meter relay team of Alison Eichelberger, Audrionnah Donahue, Addy Nichols and Presley Nease finished third in a time of 12:31.52.

Kylee Turner placed fourth in the 200 meter dash in a time of 30.59 seconds.

Fifth place finishers were Alyssa Gross in the shot put with a throw of 28’-6” and the 4 x 100 meter relay team of Kylee Turner, Audrionnah Donahue, Genae Hodge and Abby Fuemmeler in a time of 1:00.99.



