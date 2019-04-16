The Bunceton Lady Dragons softball team dropped a pair of games Monday night at Santa Fe in Alma by losing to the host team 11-3 in the first game and Green Ridge 9-5 in the nightcap.

The Lady Dragons, dropping to 1-7 on the season, trailed Santa Fe 11-0 after three in the opening game before rallying back with three runs in the top half of the fourth.

Senior pitcher Taylor Burnett took the loss in the circle for Bunceton by giving up 11 runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Burnett also had one of the team’s three hits in the game along with Cara Bishop and Chloe Moser. Bishop also drove in two runs while Moser had one RBI.

In the second game, Bunceton trailed Green Ridge 4-3 after two complete innings before surrendering five runs in the top half of the fourth. The Lady Dragons tacked on two in the bottom half of the fourth to cut the lead back to four.

Burnett took the loss for Bunceton by giving up nine runs on nine hits and five walks while striking out one batter.

Burnett also had a single, double and two RBIs to pace all hitters for the Lady Dragons. Moser finished the game with one triple while Taylyn Heilman added a single and one RBI. Lexi Hein also singled while Autumn Bishop drove in one run.



